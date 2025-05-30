After Kim Mulkey's LSU, Auburn’s Larry Wicker and Arizona’s Molly Miller, standout hooper Kaleena Smith receives offer from Harvard

Five-star point guard Kaleena Smith from Ontario Christian High School in California is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. While she is still only in her sophomore year, she is expected to receive more offers. On Thursday, the CIF Southern Section Open Division champion received an offer from one of the most prestigious schools in the country, Harvard.

Smith announced on Instagram that she spoke with Crimson coach Carrie Moore and was offered by the Ivy League powerhouse. She thanked the Harvard coaching staff and expressed how blessed she was to get it.

"After having a great conversation with @findingcmo33 , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Harvard!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!❤️ #ivyleague #godsplan #allglorytogod," Smith wrote.

Smith has also received offers from Kim Mulkey's LSU, Larry Wicker's Auburn and Molly Miller's Arizona. She took an unofficial visit to UCLA last year.

Smith is not expected to make her collegiate decision soon, especially as more schools may still offer her a scholarship. With her performance for 7 Days in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, the offers would likely only increase.

She was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in California after leading the Knights to a 30-1 record and the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. Smith averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 rebounds as a sophomore in the 2024-2025 season.

She was also a finalist for the Naismith Award, losing to the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, Aaliyah Chavez.

How Kaleena Smith and 7 Days are doing in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit

Kaleena Smith plays for 7 Days in the 17U division of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, dominating players older and taller than her. She and her team are 7-1 after the first two spring sessions.

Smith and 7 Days started out strong, beating the Class of 2026's No. 2 prospect, Kate Harpring, and the Southeast All-Stars 80-76 on April 25. They then went on a six-game winning streak before falling to the NW Greyhounds 68-62 on May 18.

