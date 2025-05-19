Ex-NBA player Matt Harpring's daughter Kate Harpring showcases why she is one of the best high school prospects, at the Adidas 3SSB circuit

With the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in full swing, five-star junior Kate Harpring was in Texas for the second leg of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit over the weekend. Harpring has been dominant so far, leading the Southeast All-Stars to an undefeated weekend for Session 2, shining in front of around 50 college coaches watching her play.

Over the four games she played for the Southeast All-Stars over the weekend, she showed that she can attack and break apart defenses and score from behind the arc.

With her performance during Session 2, Harpring also impressed Scope Scouting, which was all praises for Georgia's Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year and #1 player in the 2026 class, Kate Harpring (Southeast All Stars 17U, 3SSB) continues to prove why she’s considered one of the most complete players in the country." the page said.

"Harping brings an undeniable killer instinct that elevates everyone around her. Her skillset is elite, her IQ is through the roof, and her toughness is what completes her," it added.

"Whether she’s creating for others, scoring at all three levels, or locking down defensively, she consistently impacts the game in every phase." said the scouting page. "Her leadership and competitive edge are truly something to witness live."

The 5-foot-10 point guard is one of the leaders in the 3SSB circuit, averaging 19 points per game, and is the fourth-best scorer in the 17U division so far. She is also the third-best in assists, averaging 3.5 assists per game.

According to 247 Sports, Kate Harpring is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, has offers from Division 1 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa and LSU.

How did Kate Harpring and the Southeast All-Stars do during the Adidas 3SSB Session 2?

After a 3-1 start in South Carolina during Session 1, the Southeast All-Stars 17U had a better showing during Session 2. They kicked off their Texas campaign on Friday against NW Greyhounds 17U and won, 66-54.

They then had two games on Saturday, with the first opponent being Texas Lonestar 17U early in the afternoon, beating their opponents, 72-59. They then took on Meta Hoops 17U early in the evening, winning 67-57.

On Sunday, Kate Harpring and the Southeast All-Stars concluded their Session 2 campaign by dominating Ful Package 17U, 63-31.

