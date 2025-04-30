AJ Dybantsa has 1-word reaction as San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle wins the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN and On3's Industry Rankings, will be heading to the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who finished his high school basketball career at Utah Prep, signed for the Cougars on Oct. 12 last year.

On Tuesday, Dybantsa was happy about San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle winning the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year and reshared an Instagram post by Overtime with a one-word reaction.

"Stephhh," Dybantsa captioned his story.

AJ Dybantsa reacts to San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle winning the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award (Image: Instagram/@aj.dybantsa)

Check out the original post below by Overtime, which showed Castle's impressive performance, including a block on the two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant, a filthy dunk and skillful passing:

"STEPHON CASTLE IS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🏆🔥 (via @nba)," the caption read.

With this award, the San Antonio Spurs have now won back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards. The 6-foot-6 guard became the fourth player to win it with the Spurs and joined the elite company of David Robinson (1989-90), Tim Duncan (1997-98) and last season's winner, Victor Wembanyama (2023-24).

Castle, who played for the UConn Huskies, was selected as the fourth pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. In 81 games for the Spurs, Castle started 47 matchups and averaged 14.7 points on 42.8% shooting, including 28.5% from behind the 3-point arc.

He also grabbed 3.7 rebounds, dished out 4.1 assists, stole the ball 0.9 times and had 0.3 blocks per game in 26.7 minutes. One of his best games came in the 145-134 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. Castle scored 26 points while shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.

He also added three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in that game.

AJ Dybantsa is set to miss the prestigious Iverson Classic All-American

AJ Dybantsa was a part of the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, where he finished as the second-highest scorer after Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson. He was also a part of the Nike Hoop Summit, leading Team USA to the win against Team World on April 12.

Dybantsa also represented Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. However, with the Iverson Classic being the last tournament before the prospects head to their respective colleges, the 6-foot-9 forward is set to miss the matchup.

This is because AJ Dybantsa's college recruitment dates will clash with the game that will be held on May 3 in Hampton, VA.

