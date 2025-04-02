AJ Dybantsa's dad reveals how Spider-Man helped the BYU signee get into basketball

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the country, put on a show once again at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 small forward led his team to a 105-92 victory against the East Team.

AJ, who will join the BYU Cougars, took visits to their campus accompanied by his father, Ace Dybantsa. Furthermore, in a conversation during the McDAAG game, the interviewer asked Ace about how he got the Utah Prep player started on basketball. A user posted the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"AJ Dybantsa's dad shares unique way he got Dybantsa into playing," the post was captioned.

Senior Dybantsa claimed that he didn't even like the game. However, it was the Marvel comic book character Spider-Man who led him to the game.

"Spider-Man. I bought him a Spider-Man hoop and he fell in love with it," said Ace Dybantsa.

The senior Dybantsa also gave his son some advice while he was the leading scorer:

"I need him to rebound a little more and just push it. Just go out there and have fun."

AJ Dybantsa showcased why he was the top recruit in the country, leading his team to an eight-point lead after the first half ended with a 48-40 scoreline. He also put on a show as he dunked over the one-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese in the Jam Fest Dunk Contest.

Dybantsa finished the matchup with 17 points, one point behind the game's leading scorer, the Naismith Player of the Year and the Kansas Jayhawks signee, Darryn Peterson. He also recorded five rebounds and one assist while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 75.0% from the charity stripe.

While the forward played in the McDAAG, he is set to miss the Iverson Classic because the dates clash with his BYU enrollment.

Ace Dybantsa gives his reaction to AJ Dybantsa working at McDonald's

The West Team superstar was seen working at a McDonald's outlet in St. George, Utah. On Tuesday, "SportsCenter NEXT" on Instagram shared the video of Dybantsa handing out a drive-through order.

"The No. 1 recruit is embracing the McDonald’s All-American Game 🍔🍟," the post was captioned.

An interviewer asked AJ's father, who was a former employee at the giant burger chain, about why he did it.

"Just how to give back to the community,” Ace Dybantsa said. “I wanted to show him what it is having a good job. He spent about two hours there, I don’t think he wants to go back there.”

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress on Kevin Young's team next season.

