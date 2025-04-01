Alijah Arenas, Nate Ament, AJ Dybantsa and others share their ideal high school team to take on Cade Cunningham's famed Montverde class 

Top high school basketball prospects such as Alijah Arenas, Nate Ament and AJ Dybantsa are in Brooklyn for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. With the official roster announcements on Saturday, scrimmages on Sunday and Jam Fest on Monday, the players had a tight schedule.

However, they made some time for some Q&As. In a video uploaded by the famous basketball page, SportsCenter NEXT, some of the top prospects were asked to pick a high school starting five to defeat the one-time NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham's famous Montverde Class:

"Ooh, this is actually tough. Center I would go Marvin Bagley III, at power forward, I would go me, small forward, I'll go Bron (LeBron James), at shooting guard, Michael Jordan, point guard, I would go Oscar Robertson," said Caleb Wilson.

Naismith Player of the Year, Darryn Peterson, also gave his take:

"Point, give me Kyrie (Irving), at the two, I'm going to take myself in there, at the three, Bron, Kevin Garnett, Shaq."

BYU signee and the No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa, picked himself first:

"I would put myself at three, playing LeBron, Kyrie, KD and Zion Williamson.

"I'll go Lonzo Ball at the one, I'm going to skip to five and choose Bam Adebayo, put myself at the three, RJ Barrett at the two and Cooper Flagg at the four," said Nikolas Khamenia.

Alijah Arenas also dropped his team:

"I'll go Cooper Flagg, Jalen Green at the two, Ziona Williamson at the three, KP (Koa Peat) and Cam (Boozer)."

The highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2025 class, Nate Ament, chose his high school.

"I'm going to give you a team. The 2024-25 Highland Hawks from Virginia, they are a pretty good squad. They have got amazing players, shout out to them."

Cunningham's Montverde Class included some stellar players such as Moses Moody, Scottie Barnes and Jesse Jones, among others.

Alijah Arenas to be joined by top prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Mikel Brown Jr and more in the West Team

The McDonald's All-American Game is tipping off on Tuesday. The girls' game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET and the boys' game will start at 9 p.m. ET. The rosters that were divided into two teams, East and West, are full of talented high school basketball players.

The boys' West team consists of players like Alijah Arenas, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Jam Fest 3-point contest winner Mikel Brown Jr., among others.

However, they will face tough competition from the East side, which includes players such as the Duke signees Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Trey McKenney and Jalen Haralson, among others.

Which team will win this year's edition of the McDonald's AA Game?

