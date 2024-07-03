AJ Dybantsa stats last night: How did the no. 1 recruit perform in the FIBA U17 World Cup against China

AJ Dybantsa is one of the best 17-year-old hoopers in the works right now. The number one recruit of the 2025 class is representing the USA in the FIBA U17 World Cup and is balling out.

The 6-foot-9 hooper from California was a major part of the USA's dominant 146-62 win against China in the group phase. Dybantsa scored 11 points on 3/9 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds. He also dished out six assists while turning the ball over only once.

It was a complete team performance as the win broke the competition's points, assists and steals records. The 17-year-old has been sensational in the tournament, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 60% shooting from the field.

Dybantsa has helped his national team win all its games so far and will look to carry his team to a record seventh consecutive win in the tournament. The USA U17 team is the most successful World Cup team in the history of the competition as they hold a record of 47-0.

In their latest game against the Philippines, the USA scored 141 points and won by a massive margin of 96 points. Dybantsa scored seven points on 3/4 shooting from the field and recorded four assists.

AJ Dybantsa's best game of the tournament came against Guinea, where he scored 19 points on 7/9 shooting from the field and 1/1 from behind the three-point line. He also dished out five rebounds and three assists and was the team's leading scorer for the game.

AJ Dybantsa felt relief after being picked for the FIBA U17 World Cup team

AJ Dybantsa spoke about feeling relieved when he was selected for the team.

"It was a sigh of relief," Dybantsa said, as per USA Basketball. "You’re competing for a spot. Just because you made it last year doesn’t mean you’re going to automatically make it this year. So, it was just a sigh of relief, and I’m ready to work."

Dybantsa was a part of the U16 national team that won the FIBA AmeriCup gold in 2023.

