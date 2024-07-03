AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, celebrated the USA Under-17 team's overwhelming 146-62 victory over China on Tuesday in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. The win secured the team the top spot in Group B while shattering the competition's points, assists and steals records.

Dybantsa, who hails from California and stands at 6-foot-9, scored 11 points in the win and posted an Instagram story highlighting the historic triumph with the caption:

"Record breakers."

IG@AJ_Dybnatsa

The performance put forward by the USA U17 basketball players was no less than incredible. With the team's 146 points, it broke the U17 World Cup's single-game record, which belonged to Spain after scoring 138 points in 2014. This exceptional achievement became the ninth time the USA U17 team has scored over 120 points in the tournament's history and the second time in the 2024 World Cup.

AJ Dybantsa, who contributed significantly to the team's success, was one of several players who stood out. J.J. Mandaquit from Utah Prep scored 13 points, while Koa Peat from Perry, Dybantsa and Jaden Toombs from Dynamic Prep each added 11 points.

The U.S. team also set a new record for assists, totaling 43 in the game, breaking its previous record of 40 set earlier in the tournament against Guinea. Additionally, the team recorded 33 steals, surpassing its record of 29 set in 2018.

Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere led the scoring with 21 points and seven rebounds, followed by Cameron Boozer of Columbus, who contributed 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Caleb Holt from Buckhorn added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The USA U17 team, now 47-0 in all-time U17 play, moved to 3-0 in group play at the World Cup, with an average margin of victory of 60.7 points per game. The team aims to secure its seventh consecutive world championship on Sunday.

AJ Dybantsa: Rising star ready to shine for USA basketball

AJ Dybantsa, a Brockton local, has been active in Massachusetts basketball for years and was recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year freshman. The 17-year-old swingman has been named the best player in the class of 2025 by everybody.

Dybantsa's legend grew further during a recent week in Colorado Springs at USA Basketball's training camp. On June 19, he was named to the 2024 Men's U17 National Team. Reflecting on the moment, he told USAB:

"It was a sigh of relief. Just because you made it last year doesn’t mean you’re going to automatically make it this year. So, it was just a sigh of relief, and I’m ready to work."

Having already won gold with the U16 National Team at the 2023 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, AJ Dybantsa is poised to help the U17 team defend its championship at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey from June 29 to July 7. The U.S. aims for its seventh consecutive gold medal, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament’s 14-year history.

"It's a blessing to wear the same letters on my chest that my idols wear," Dybantsa said. "I’m just trying to represent the country and win the gold."

AJ Dybantsa had an average of 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per game during his rookie season at St. Sebastian's. The athlete secured his title as the top scorer at the Nike Peach Jam with his 25.8 points per game and his 13.8 points average at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

