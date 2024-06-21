“He’s going to set up the team up well” - Teammate JJ Mandaquit expresses excitement to play with No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa

JJ Mandaquit is thrilled about AJ Dybantsa joining their team. He expressed his eagerness to hit the court alongside the top-ranked recruit of the 2025 class. Dybantsa's arrival at Utah Prep has been a game-changer, and Mandaquit sees this as an opportunity for the entire team to excel.

Dybantsa transferred to Utah Prep on May 24. His transfer surprised many, but it has been a welcome change for Mandaquit, who also plays with Dybantsa on Team USA U17.

"Amazing," Mandaquit told Zagsblog. "I’m excited to get going and win some games."

Dybantsa's impact on the court is undeniable. He was named MVP by On3 at the USA Basketball U17 Training Camp. Dybantsa reciprocates the excitement, praising Mandaquit’s abilities:

"It’s going to be great. [JJ] is a natural point guard. He’s going to run the team. He’s going to set up the team well."

Mandaquit has impressive credentials of his own. He has earned spots on Team USA U16, which won gold in Mexico last summer, and Team USA U17, set to compete in the 2024 FIBA World Cup in Istanbul from June 29 to July 7.

Regarding recruitment, Mandaquit keeps his options open and communicates with several prominent schools.

"Right now, I would probably say Stanford, Creighton, LSU, Louisville, BYU," he said.

JJ Mandaquit gears up for senior season and Team USA U17 journey

JJ Mandaquit, a four-star guard who ranks as the No. 52 overall player in America, is carefully navigating his recruitment process. Preparing for his senior season at Herriman (Utah) Utah Prep, Mandaquit is in no rush to make a college decision.

"I'm just kind of taking the recruitment process slow,” he told Spectrum News. “My main focus is to get through the summer. We're coming up on Team USA trials so my focus is getting ready for that and making that team. When I get through the summer I'll look to narrow it down."

Mandaquit has visited the University of Hawaii and Washington State under former head coach Kyle Smith. After a rigorous five-day training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he recently secured a spot on the 12-player roster for Team USA Men’s Under-17 national team.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Mandaquit said:

"It is a dream come true and a blessing. Making the U16 team last year was my greatest accomplishment as a basketball player. The sense of pride to wear USA across your chest is a feeling I can’t explain, especially coming from Hawaii."

With eight out of the 12 players having prior national team experience, Mandaquit is determined to bring home another gold medal.

"The opportunity to represent Hawaii and all of my family on the World Cup stage is what fuels me to give everything I got when I step on the court," he said.

The U17 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul, Turkey. It will see Mandaquit playing alongside familiar faces, including twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer.