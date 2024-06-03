"Blessed": LeBron's youngest son Bryce James celebrates selection to 2024 USA U17 training camp

Bryce James has reached another significant milestone in his quest to live up to the basketball legacy of his father, LeBron James. The younger James was named on the USA Basketball U17 training camp roster. The camp will start on Jun. 15 before the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7.

As expected, James’ reaction to the selection connotes elation as he shared the roster on his Instagram story with the caption “Blessed.” The camp will be an opportunity for James to further prove his mettle as a top basketball prospect.

Bryce James' reaction to national team invitation (IG/Bryce James)

James has the opportunity to convince the national team coaching staff of his ability. This can earn a spot on the final roster for the FIBA U17 World Cup. It will be his first chance to showcase his talents on a global stage and bolster his reputation.

James is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. The 16-year-old prospect belongs to the 2025 class of recruits and is rated 3-star by the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking.

According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, James is in the top 150 nationally and is No. 21 in his position. Similarly, the On3 Industry ranking puts him at No. 26 among shooting guards.

Exploring Bryce James' recruitment

Bryce James has caught the interest of a handful of schools, with offers from Duquesne and Ohio State. Notre Dame and USC are two other schools active in the three-star guard’s recruitment. His profile and skillset paint a picture of a natural shooting guard with obvious potential for clear shooting.

James’ deft touch, firm grip and knack for making threes and pull-ups are some of his greatest strengths. Along with that is his physical build, with a 6-foot-4 height and weighing 180 pounds. There’s still so much room for his physical growth. However, his understanding of the game is the best quality he boasts.

Coming from a known basketball legacy, expectations are high for Bryce James. With LeBron James still active in the NBA and his first son Bronny ready to join him, Bryce is also expected to go all the way. Not lacking the talent and opportunity, the legacy may yet be safe in his hands.