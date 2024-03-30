Has Bryce James got offers for D1 basketball scholarship yet? Exploring LeBron James' second son's NBA prospects

Bryce James, youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James, recently clinched his inaugural Division I college basketball scholarship offer from a Duquesne University, a prestigious institution in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bryce himself shared the news via his Instagram profile. He captioned:

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes"

The offer, extended by the reputable Duquesne Dukes, currently helmed by Coach Keith Dambrot, holds particular significance as Dambrot once coached LeBron during his formative years at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

Bryce James: Exploring LeBron James' second son's NBA prospects

Bryce James currently holds a prestigious four-star prospect ranking in the 2025 recruiting class. As Bryce continues to evolve and refine his skills, he emerges as a prospective contender for a first-round selection in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

The offspring of the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, Bryce's talents have earned him widespread recognition, with many considering him a more promising prospect than his older brother, Bronny James, who holds a five star prospect ranking in the 2023 recruiting class.

While the influence of his father's legacy casts a significant presence, Bryce remains steadfast in forging his unique journey, showcasing the undeniable lineage inherited from Lebron.

Following in the footsteps of his acclaimed brother, Bronny James, Bryce has carved his own path to prominence. Presently enrolled at Campbell Hall in California, Bryce boasts a four-star recruit status, positioning him at 148th nationality in the Class of 2025.

His impressive rankings include No. 22 shooting guard and No.18 overall prospects in California.

How do Bryce James and his brother Bronny compare?

In the world of basketball, few names resonate as profoundly as that of the James family. With LeBron James continues to imprint his legacy on the NBA, all eyes are now on his sons, Bryce James and Bronny James, as they emerge as promising talents in their own right.

Here we embark on a detailed comparision, the skills, and accomplishments:

#1. Height, Weight, and Wingspan

Bronny James: Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, Bronny is a guard with impressive athleticism. His wingspan is estimated to be between 6 feet 6 inches and 6 feet 7 inches.

Bryce James: The younger brother, Bryce, measures 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 180 pounds. His wingspan remains undisclosed but is likely comparable to Bronny's and may have a longer wingspan than his height.

#2. Athletic Abilities: Vertical Leap

Bronny: While his official vertical leap measurement is not available, his bounce suggests it's at least 35 inches.

Bryce: His vertical leap remains unmeasured, but his athleticism is evident on the court.

#3. Basketball Skills

(a) Dribbling Ability

Bronny: As a playmaking guard, Bronny exhibits solid ball-handling skills, allowing him to create opportunities for his team.

Bryce: His size enables him to attack the basket effectively, and his confidence in handling the ball sets him apart.

(b) Playmaking and Scoring Ability

Bronny: Known for his defensive prowess, three-point shooting, and leadership qualities, Bronny averaged 14.0 points per game in high school.

Bryce: With a smooth shooting stroke and a high basketball IQ, Bryce is considered the more naturally gifted son. His versatility and scoring ability make him a standout prospect.

The James brothers are on unique paths, each with their strengths and areas for growth. Whether they'll eventually share an NBA court remains uncertain, but their journey contibues to captivate fans worldwide.