LeBron James celebrates Bryce James' USA basketball minicamp selection

LeBron James has shown unfailing support to his sons’ basketball careers. When his schedule allows it, the LA Lakers superstar has made it a point to watch his kids’ games. On some occasions, he would even hold the whiteboard to map out plays for his sons’ respective teams.

“King James” introduced Bronny and Bryce James early to the sport. The four-time NBA MVP would often bring them to home games while he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His sons have made a name for themselves in basketball but he remains a steady and ever-present guide.

When one or both of his sons achieve something, the former Miami Heat star always gives a shout-out to them on social media. On Wednesday, he was back at it with a message to Bryce James:

“Congratulations on your selection @_justbryce”

LeBron James' message to his son Bryce James on Instagram.

The IG story was about the youngest son’s selection into the US junior national team minicamps. Together with some of the brightest prospects in the said country, the Sierra Canyon guard will enhance their skills more in the said program. The inclusion to be part of the said camps will only make him an even better player.

Bryce James’ scouting report shows a player who is developing into a solid playmaker with fundamentally sound technical skills. He has good size for a perimeter player and is a bundle of energy and hustle. The youngest of LeBron James’ sons has a high upside as a shooter as he already possesses a decent touch from mid-range and behind the arc.

LeBron James’ sons are under scrutiny because of the four-time champ’s status as one of the greatest to ever play the game. As the two continue their basketball journey under the microscope, the NBA’s all-time career points leader has made sure to be supportive of his sons.

LeBron James remains open to the possibility of playing with Bryce James

LeBron James will be 41 years old if Bryce James joins the NBA entering the 2026-27 season after a one-and-done collegiate career. Already the league’s oldest player, “King James” will be playing for what will be a record 23rd campaign if he waits for his youngest son.

He had this to say last year when asked if he could still be around when Bryce could turn pro:

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

This year, the eldest son Bronny James could make himself eligible for the draft. Two years later, Bryce James could have his turn to turn pro. Not many will be discounting LeBron James’ drive and determination to play with or against his sons in the NBA.