Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, Cam Boozer and more get the call-up for U-17 FIBA Team USA training

The U-17 FIBA World Cup is less than a month away, and the USA team has announced its 36-man preliminary roster for training. A lot of talented youngsters have made the cut, including Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony and Cam Boozer.

Ten of the twelve players who assisted the United States win the FIBA U16 AmeriCup 2023 and guaranteeing their opportunity to win a seventh consecutive U17 World Cup are included in the player pool for the training camp. Sharman White will be the head coach and the camp will be underway in Colorado Springs on June 15.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Twin sons of previous Olympic champion Carlos Boozer, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, are on the squad with Darryn Peterson, Tyran Stokes, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit, Brandon McCoy Jr., Jalen Montonati and Koa Peat.

Bryce James, second son of LeBron James, and Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, are also vying for berths on the final 12-man squad that will compete in Istanbul from June 29 to July 7.

The three fathers, Anthony, Boozer and James, participated in the Olympics together in 2004 and 2008. They experienced the heartbreak of only earning bronze in Athens in 2004 before teaming up again to capture gold in Beijing in 2008.

The USA has won six straight gold medals in the U17 World Cup competition since its inception in 2010.

Bryce James, and Kiyan Anthony among others showcase their talent at the Nike EYBL

Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony had great performances in the Nike EYBL (Images via Instagram)

Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony were among the many talented youngsters who played in this year's Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The next wave of basketball talent was highly anticipated by both scouts and fans, and the young players did not disappoint.

Bryce James had a great outing against Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer during the EYBL. He scored 21 points on 3-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Cameron Boozer, on the other hand, led the league in points scored and rebounds per game. He averaged 24.5 points and 12.4 rebounds during the tournament. His brother, Cayden Boozer, was second in the league in assists with 5.9 per game.

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was tied for No. 13 in points and No. 16 in rebounds per game in EYBL's 17U division.