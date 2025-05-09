"AJ has much more potential" "Obviously DP" : Fans debate who between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson should be the No. 1 player of the 2025 class

Throughout most of the 2024-25 season, AJ Dybantsa held the consensus No. 1 prospect ranking from various rankings websites like 247Sports, ESPN and On3. However, with their final rankings for the Class of 2025, 247Sports elevated Darryn Peterson from No. 3 to No. 1, downgrading Dybantsa to No. 2 and moving Cameron Boozer to No. 3.

This has sparked much debate with fans, as many pointed out that Peterson got the best of Dybantsa twice, while others say that AJ is the better of the two based on skills.

As Green Light Media asked fans who was the better of the two top-ranked seniors from the Class of 2025, their comments section was filled with a lot of comments, many of whom were going for Dybantsa.

"As a prospect, AJ has much more potential with a 6’9" frame, absurd athleticism, and pro shot creation," said one AJ Dybantsa supporter.

"Peterson look good at McDonald’s but everything about Aj game says prom," another person added.

"Bro Aj is better end of convo😂," noted another person.

However, the Darryn Peterson supporters also had some pretty compelling arguments.

"it’s pretty obviously DP. better stats AND has outplayed AJ nearly every time they’ve met. I don’t know how someone can look at the H2H numbers and say that AJ is the better prospect at all," one Darryn Peterson supporter pointed out.

"AJ's athletic ceiling is higher, but Darryn is more skilled and polished all-around. Can't go wrong with either as NBA prospects, but Darryn helps a college team win more," said another person.

"DP dropped AJ off twice this season and put up 60. He’s clearly better," noted one commenter.

Fans comment on AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson debate (source: IG/ greenlightmedia)

While Peterson went ahead of Dybantsa in 247Sports' rankings, the BYU signee remained at No. 1 in both the final On3 rankings and the final ESPN 100 rankings.

Analyst believes BYU can reach Final 4 with AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa will come to Provo, Utah, with a ton of hype, especially after the BYU Cougars made it to the Sweet 16. With the five-star small forward bolstering the team, CBS basketball analyst Jon Rothstein says it might go even deeper next season.

"I think if you're a BYU fan now and you went to the Sweet 16 without a talent like (AJ Dybantsa), the goal and the realistic expectations for BYU should be to go to a Final Four. And I don't even think that's anything that should blink at," he said during a podcast episode on May 7.

Dybantsa will be joined by Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton at BYU.

