Alijah Arenas' injury update: Latest reports state Gilbert Arenas' son "still has a long road to full recovery" following Tesla car crash 

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a serious car accident on Friday. Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck reportedly crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant. However, TMZ reported that he made it out of the car when the emergency responders arrived.

In the latest story shared by the news outlet on Monday, a representative close to the Arenas family shared some updates regarding the 6-foot-5 shooting guard's accident.

"#TMZ with an update on #AlijahArenas & says he’s still under close observation in the hospital but is walking & talking," the post was captioned.

The update reported that the USC Trojans signee can now walk and speak; however, getting back to 100% will take time. The representative talked about the smoke inhalation from the accident as one of the leading causes of the elongated recovery time.

"Although Alijah has shown significant improvement following the traumatic experience, he still has a long road to full recovery due to severe smoke inhalation," the source said via TMZ.

"He was able to walk on his own and speak with his mother, Laura Govan, and his father, Gilbert Arenas, by his side," the source added. "Alijah remains hospitalized under close observation, with additional testing still underway. The families continue to ask for privacy and ongoing prayers during this critical time."

According to TMZ, the collision occurred on a two-lane residential road in a 40 MPH zone and was caused by excessive speed in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. Furthermore, Alijah Arenas lost control of the vehicle before he ran into the fire hydrant and the tree.

Alijah Arenas' GF shares a message in support of his quick recovery

Alijah Areans' girlfriend Jayden shared two stories on her Instagram on Friday with Arenas with a warm message to show her support after his accident.

"i love you," she captioned her first story.

She also uploaded a picture of the duo kissing while she took a mirror selfie and captioned it with three red heart emojis:

Alijah Arenas will join Eric Musselman's Trojans next season.

