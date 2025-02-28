Aljour Miles Recruitment Update: 2026 class 4-star WR reportedly down to 10 schools 

Four-star recruit Aljour Miles plays high school football for Kaufman High School in Kaufman, Texas. He is ranked No. 54 in Texas and No. 59 as a wide receiver from the Class of 2026. Nationally, he holds No. 383 rank per On3. Until now, Miles has received 20+ college offers and is part of the On3+ Elite.

On Thursday, Miles announced his college recruitment update, narrowing down his college picks to 10 college programs. Moreover, the wide receiver has official visits scheduled to seven of them, per On3's Chad Simmons.

"News. 4-star WR Aljour Miles is down to 10 schools, @ChadSimmons_reports. Miles has also locked in 7 official visits," On3 Recruits' post on X/Twitter read.

The list includes the University of Oklahoma, Texas Christian University, Oklahoma State University, University of Southern California, Southern Methodist University, the University of Kansas and Stanford, among others.

Aljour Miles' top factors to pick a college

Miles is scheduled to visit Oklahoma State and Stanford in April, followed by SMU and Kansas in May, followed by Texas, Tech, USC and Oklahoma in June. As per On3, Oklahoma has 31.5% recruiting chance, followed by SMU with 19.8%.

In an interview with On3, Aljour Miles talked about his recruitment.

“Oklahoma and SMU are the teams to beat right now. They both got at me early and I've been to both campuses quite a few times, so I'm just comparing the pros/cons for every school compared to them," Miles said via On3.com.

“I plan to commit in July after the end of all my official visits and academics,” he added.

In addition to that, he also revealed his top factors for picking a college program.

“Relationships with coaches, coach stability and NFL opportunities are my top necessities for the school I will commit to," Miles said.

On Feb. 21, Miles featured in Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings and awarded three-star status. The list awarded three-star status to 50 new players alongside the likes of Kaegan Ash, Tucker Ashford, Jason Bradford and Chance Collins, among others.

In his high school career at Kaufman, he has covered 1,114 yards, averaging 18.6 points and 111.4 Y/G.

The National Signing Day for the Class of 2025 concluded this month and now the recruiting race is set for the Class of 2026.

