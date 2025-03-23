"All praise to the Lord": Meleek Thomas shares message upon getting selected to Jordan Brand Classic All-American game

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas will not only be playing in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Games this year. He has also been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game, another prestigious all-star game that features the most outstanding basketball prospects across the country.

Ad

The rosters for this year's game were released on Friday. To celebrate his invitation, the five-star guard took to his Instagram story on Saturday, posting a picture with the Jordan brand logo and a text inscription that said," Welcome To Jordan Brand Classic." He shared the picture with the caption:

"All praise to the lord 🙏🏽"

"All praise the Lord": Meleek Thomas shares message upon getting selected to Jordan Brand Classic All-American game. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

Just like the McDonald's All-American, the Jordan Brand Classic is an annual all-star game that features top graduating basketball prospects competing with two teams in an East vs West format. The event first took place in 2002, and this year is its 21st edition.

Ad

Trending

Fellow Arkansas signee Darius Acuff has also been selected for the event alongside other top-ranked seniors, including Cameron Boozer, Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Cayden Boozer and Chris Cebnac, among others.

The Jordan Brand All-American Classic game is scheduled to take place on April 18 in Washington, D.C. Notably, The McDonald's All-American Game comes up on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I wanted to make sure that everything was fit": Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas said on why he chose Arkansas

Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas chose the Arkansas Razorbacks over other top colleges like Auburn, Kansas State, UConn and Pittsburgh, among others. Speaking to On3 on the rationale behind his choice, the 6-foot-4 guard expressed that his focus was on going to a program where he fits in:

Ad

"When I was making my college decision, I wanted to make sure that everything was a fit from play style and how they will use me on the team but also that it felt like home to me and my family. Family is so important to me, and with Coach Cal and the team at Arkansas, I felt at home."

With the curtain now drawn on his high school basketball career, Meleek Thomas continues the next chapter with the Razorbacks next season. He will be joined by fellow class of 2025 signees Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback