"Already looking good in that white and orange": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's senior night performance

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony played his senior night game for Long Island Lutheran with a win over five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy. It was a close game that came down the wire, but LuHi came out victorious, 68-65.

His dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, walked Kiyan to center court with other relatives before the Long Island Lutheran star was given some flowers and honored along with other seniors from the school. After the senior night ceremony, it was back to business as Kiyan Anthony led the Crusaders to victory with a team-high 15 points. His performance has many fans talking.

"Already looking good in that white and orange." said one fan regarding LuHi's colors also being Syracuse's colors.

"Which NBA player son is going to be the first NBA all star LeBron kids Carlos boozer twins Gilbert Arena son Carmen anthony son Jermaine O’Neill son Derrick Rose, son Jamal Crawford son Rajon rondo son Matt Barnes twins lots of talented kids!" one fan asked.

"I can’t wait until this kid saves Syracuse basketball," said one Orange fan.

Meanwhile, others were commenting on how well Kiyan Anthony had been improving as of late.

"he gaining weight he finna get stronger he gone be a problem," another person said.

"That “get to ur spot” paid off very well @carmeloanthony trained his son well and we still ain’t see his full bag work yet I’m guaranteed he gnna be a mid range demon." another fan pointed out.

"He is already my favorite Future NBA player. He smooth as hell . Great young man," another person commented.

Fans react to Kiyan Anthony performance vs. IMG Academy (Source: Instagram/ ballgame)

Darius Acuff Jr. had a game-high 21 points for IMG Academy and almost forced the game to overtime. It was LuHi's Nigel James who had that game-winning stop, deflecting the ball from a cross-court pass, leading to IMG Academy running out of time.

Which number will Kiyan Anthony wear once he gets to Syracuse?

When Kiyan Anthony chose to commit to Syracuse, many were asking what number he would wear over there. He cannot wear the No. 15 jersey, which was his dad's jersey there, as that number has officially been retired, and he has admitted he does not want to wear the No. 3 which he currently wears for LuHi.

However, Kiyan noted that he might probably wear the No. 7 jersey there, given that this was what his dad wore for another New York-based team, the Knicks. Carmelo gave him the blessing of wearing that number there.

