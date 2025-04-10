"Always so proud of him": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony beams with pride as son prepares to represent Puerto Rico at Nike Hoops summit

Kiyan Anthony will be playing in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday along with top basketball prospects from across the country. His mom, La La Anthony, has expressed motherly pride at her son's feat.

She posted a picture of him on her Instagram story, adding these words:

“Always so proud of him @kiyananthony❤️”

New York’s No. 1 prospect, Kiyan Anthony, was left out of the McDonald's All-American selection, although the event was held in Brooklyn. The omission outraged many fans in the city, including his parents, who called out the organizers. Notwithstanding, he continued to impress on the hardwood, eventually earning the honor to represent his native Puerto Rico at the Nike Hoop Summit.

The Hoop Summit is held annually to pit basketball talents from across the world on one side against an American team on the other side. The prospects featured in the annual event are usually ages 19 or younger.

The World Team will face their American counterparts made up of players from the 2025 high school graduating class. This year's edition will be held this Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Other selections on the world team include Tounde Yessoufou, Bogoljub Marković, Boyuan Zhang, Tajh Ariza, Ikenna Alozie and Dash Daniels. The rest are Omer Mayer, Jaion Pitt, Dame Sarr, Michael Ruzic and Eric Reibe.

Marshall Cho, a South Korean coach with experience in Basketball Without Borders and NBA Africa, will coach the world team for the second straight year. His team is facing a US roster that has Darius Acuff Jr., the Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Chris Cenac, Mike Brown Jr. and AJ Dybantsa. The others are Koa Peat, Nikolas Khamenia, Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Jalen Haralson.

Kiyan Anthony's recent milestone and off-court adventures

Kiyan Anthony is coming off a career milestone after leading the LuHi Crusaders to the Throne national high school basketball tournament championship. He was crowned the tournament MVP following his performance in the championship game against Allen (TX). He posted 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting as the Crusaders won 71-68.

The Syracuse-bound prospect has been equally active outside the basketball court, earning his father's praise for setting up a fashion business. Carmelo said about his son's business:

“I’m proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up. It’s like he’s doing it himself.”

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 12 overall shooting guard in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

