On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos Foundation, owned by billionaires Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, announced that it would give back to the Colorado high school football circuit.

This initiative, titled "ALL IN, ALL COVERED," will distribute more than 15,000 new Riddell Axiom smart helmets at no cost to high school football programs across Colorado.

This gesture marks the Denver Broncos' largest-ever donation for the Colorado high school network.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Colorado high schools are all in, and the Broncos have them all covered. Led by Owner & Foundation Chair Carrie Walton Penner and Owner & CEO Greg Penner, we are excited to launch an initiative distributing 15,000+ new Riddle Axiom helmets free to every HS program in Colorado," the post read.

And the Internet is awed. Fans shared their excitement and appreciation for this initiative.

"Are you serious?!? I want to be in HS again," commented a fan.

"Great work Broncos," wrote another fan.

"This may be the most important safety initiative in Colorado sports, not to mention an incredibly generous gift by the Penner family," said another fan.

Football fans react to the Denver Broncos' largest-ever donation for Colorado high school football programs via X.

"This is incredible work by the Broncos and the Walton family. Cheers to them," chimed in a fan.

"Grateful to field Marshals Carrie Walton Penner & Greg Penner for their incredible initiative to equip every high school football program in Colorado with 15,000+ Riddell Axiom helmets. This investment in safety will strengthen the future of our warriors,"stated another user.

"Big hearts protecting all CO high schools with new helmets!! This is an amazing program!!" another fan said.

Damani Leech, president of the Denver Broncos, reposted the X post with the following caption.

"This has been so inspiring to be a part of. Can't wait to see these helmets hit the field all across Colorado," the repost read.

Denver Broncos' helmet initiative boasts of personalized athlete fits

As per the press release, high school football programs will receive 25% of the donated helmets each year, based on the roster size. The Riddell Axiom helmets are carefully picked for their safety and performance features.

It encompasses Riddell's TRU-FIT™ SYSTEM, which utilizes 3D imaging of each athlete's head and provides a customized pick, improving the safety element.

The Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner, Mike Krueger, thanked the Denver Broncos for their generosity and kindness. He called this initiative a significant endeavor that will bear fruits for years to come, per On3.

Clearly, the move is popular and will go a long way in helping up-and-coming players take to the field with an assurance of safety.

Also read: Top-ranked 2025 class hoopers AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson share their reactions to Koa Peat's McDonald's All-American nod

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.