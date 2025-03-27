Arizona 2025 commits: Full list of prospects set to join Tommy Llyod's Wildcats ft. Koa Peat

With Thursday's commitment of Koa Peat, the No. 7 prospect in the 2025 class, the Arizona Wildcats rank at the 15th spot in On3's Recruitment Class. The Wildcats secured the commitment of Peat on Wednesday.

They now have two hard commitments in Peat and Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James. The Wildcats also signed four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode.

Let's look in detail at the Wildcats' newest additions.

Full list of prospects set to join Tommy Llyod's Wildcats ft. Koa Peat

#3, Dwayne Aristode

The Brewster Academy player signed for the Wildcats in November. He also had plenty of offers from programs including USC, Duke, Michigan State and Wake Forest.

However, he decided on Arizona after taking official visits to Wake Forest, Arizona, Michigan State, USC and Duke last year.

In his junior year at Brewster, the 6-foot-8 small forward played 26 games and averaged 12.0 points, 2.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.

Aristode was ranked 24th nationally, seventh among small forwards and first in New Hampshire.

#2, Bryce James

One of the most famous prospects in the Class of 2025, Bryce James, ended his Sierra Canyon School career on a high. James helped his team win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after a tight 58-53 win against Lincoln on March 14.

In 2023, James took unofficial visits to Ohio State and his brother Bronny James' alma mater, USC. He took another unofficial visit to Arizona on Nov. 22 before committing to the te Wildcats on Jan. 1. He held offers from Duquesne and Ohio State also.

James was ranked 211th nationally, 58th at shooting guard and 27th in California.

#1, Koa Peat

Arizona's highest-ranked commitment in the 2025 class, Koa Peat is set to join Tommy Lloyd's team after an impressive senior year at Perry High School.

The 6-foot-8 small forward led his team to the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona) with a 63-44 win against Sunnyslope in the final.

According to On3, Koa Peat held offers from 34 programs, including Washington State, Kentucky, Arizona State and Texas.

Koa Peat is ranked seventh nationally, fourth at power forward and first in Arizona.

With the additions of Dwayne Aristode, Bryce James and Koa Peat, how far will the Arizona Wildcats go next season?

