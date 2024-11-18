Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting: 4-star SF Isaiah Sealy commits to John Calipari's 2025 recruiting class

Isaiah Sealy, a four-star small forward from Springdale High School in Arkansas, announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Coach John Calipari didn't have to search far for his third signee in the 2025 class. Just 15 miles from Bud Walton Arena, he secured the 6-foot-7 forward to bolster the team.

Sealy picked the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, California and Boston College. When 247Sports' Travis Branham asked him the reason behind finalizing the four colleges he narrowed for his ultimate destination, Sealy said:

"I think the way I work with the transition, I feel like the school I picked it's the way I fit in the playing style and just way at the school, and it's been a good process." (2:14)

Sealy attributed Calipari's friendly attitude and seamless support from the staff, ultimately convincing him to pledge for the Razorbacks.

“You know coach Cal and staff building our relationship, and him showing me how I fit in with the Arkansas and the playing style that really got it a lot, and him and coaches talking to my family definitely did a big part,” Sealy said. (4:24)

How will Isaiah Sealy strengthen Razorbacks' roster?

Isaiah Sealy is the No. 98 overall prospect in 247Sports' Top247 Class of 2025. Likewise, he is the No. 1 small forward in Arkansas and the No. 15 small forward in the 2025 class.

In his sophomore year at Springdale High School, Sealy averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He earned a place in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.

As a junior, Sealy averaged 28.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 3.0 apg.

According to Eric Bossi, 247Sports' national basketball director, Sealy can play strongly at multiple positions on the court. He is strong, versatile and a bouncy finisher.

Sealy also affirmed that his playmaking ability could be a game-changer for Calipari's squad.

"I think I can use my playmaking ability a lot to get other scores for my team and myself; I think I am going to bring a lot of energy," he said. (4:55)

At Arkansas, Isaiah Sealy will join a powerhouse 2025 recruiting class featuring five-star standouts Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas.

