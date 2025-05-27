Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 2-word reaction as Karter Knox makes U-turn from NBA draft to John Calipari's squad

As he prepares for his freshman year at Arkansas, Meleek Thomas is getting some major backup next season. After withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft, sophomore combo guard Karter Knox has announced that he will be returning to John Calipari's squad next season.

With Knox's big return announcement, Thomas, who he might be competing with for the starting shooting guard position next season, dropped a two-word reaction in an Instagram story.

"Razorbacks cheating," wrote Meleek Thomas in his Instagram story's caption.

Meleek Thomas reacts to Carter Knox returning to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks (Source: IG/ meleek.thomas)

With a five-star like Thomas coming in, it may be possible that Knox moves up to the three spot to play as a small forward, with him already being a swing option for guard and forward spots.

Meanwhile, it is very much possible for incoming freshman and five-star prospect Darius Acuff Jr. to start as point guard when he arrives.

D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III will be coming back alongside Knox from the Sweet 16 run during the NCAA National Tournament last March. Incoming freshman guard Isaiah Sealy, a four-star recruit, is expected to come in from the bench.

With Thomas, Acuff, Knox and Sealy, John Calipari's squad is expected to have a loaded backcourt next season, with Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle anchoring the front, along with Lebanese freshman Karim Rtail.

As for Thomas, he and Acuff will be coming to Arkansas with a ton of hype.

Thomas is considered the No. 11 overall from the Class of 2025, and also the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 prospect from Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose Arkansas over Pitt, UConn, Auburn, and Kansas State.

Meleek Thomas says he will lead and be dominant at Arkansas

Back in March, as the Razorbacks went on their March Madness campaign, Meleek Thomas sat down with the "1 Star Recruits" podcast to talk about what he might bring to Arkansas, and Thomas revealed he is very confident about being dominant once he gets to college.

“One immediate impact I’m going to bring to flip the script is just my energy, my leadership and my dominance,” he said. “When I step onto the floor, anywhere I play at, I want to make my presence felt early, immediately. So I’m going to go in there and change the narrative.”

Thomas also brings some honors as he arrives at Arkansas, being a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand All-American.

