Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas expresses his "love" for RJ Sledge in new post 

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas took to Instagram to share affection for Class of 2025 prospect RJ Sledge.

On Thursday, Imani Christian's RJ Sledge shared a post with his pictures. He posed while flaunting his outfit in the snaps. The 5-foot-10 point guard dons a stylish olive green tracksuit consisting of a zip-up jacket and matching pants.

Meleek Thomas reshared the picture through his Instagram Stories.

"Love him like mom had em," Thomas captioned the post, expressing his affection for the fellow player.

Meleek Thomas via Instagram Stories

Thomas has previously, too, shared his support for Sledge after his performance at the senior's night. Sledge hit a game-winning step-back three with just three seconds left, sealing a 76-74 overtime win against No. 2 Central Catholic.

Sledge led Imani Christian with 29 points in the game, while Central Catholic’s Enzo Khalil was the top scorer with 37 points.

Thomas shared the highlight clip featuring Sledge, originally posted by an Instagram user, on his story with the caption:

“Young goat u deserve it all 🩸.”

Over 67 games for Imani Christian, Sledge averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. During his junior season, he posted 10.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game across 23 appearances.

In his senior year, he showed significant improvement, averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 0.1 blocks over 18 games.

Meleek Thomas bids farewell to OTE ahead of his Arkansas debut

Five-star guard Meleek Thomas, who has signed with Arkansas, shared a farewell message to Overtime Elite (OTE) as he prepares for college.

On Instagram, Thomas posted a photo of a door nameplate showing his name and hometown, Pittsburgh, alongside the OTE logo. He captioned it:

“It been a real year @ote i learned a lot and got better Sec it's dat!”

Thomas began his high school career at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School. In his junior year, he averaged 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game, leading Lincoln Park to a second straight PIAA state championship. Over three seasons, he scored 1,750 career points.

He later joined OTE’s City Reapers, where he competed in 13 conference games from November to January. There, Thomas averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game, showing a strong performance before heading to the NCAA.

He is set to join five-star guard Darius Acuff at Arkansas next season.

