Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas flexes custom-themed Donovan Mitchell Don 6's at McDonald's All-American Game

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas played in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, representing the West team. Thomas, however, understands the significance and prestige attached to such a prestigious basketball event, which is why he broke out a new pair of shoes for the special occasion.

Ad

In an Instagram post shared by Sole Retriever on Wednesday, Meleek is seen sporting custom-themed Donovan Mitchell Don 6 shoes.

The shoe is customized with Thomas' No. 5 jersey number. It also has the phrase "I'm loving it" written on the side. Most notably, the shoe is designed mostly with black color, with the McDonald's logo in red on it.

The Donovan Mitchell Don 6 is a signature basketball shoe designed by Adidas for six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Ad

Trending

In the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, Thomas contributed six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal to help Team West to a 105-92 victory.

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas celebrates OTE teammate on his birthday

While still riding the excitement of the just-concluded McDonald's All-American Game, Meleek Thomas celebrated City Reapers teammate Jayden Wilkins as he turned 17 on Wednesday.

Ad

On his Instagram story, Thomas reshared a happy birthday post for the 6-foot-3 guard with the caption:

"Happy gday brother. Yk wsp ♾️."

Five-Star Arkansas Signee Meleek Thomas Celebrates OTE Teammate on his birthday. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

The post, which was originally shared on the City Reapers page, featured a highlight of Wilkins' play in the just-concluded OTE season.

Ad

Ad

Thomas, Wilkins and the City Reapers ended the season with a loss against YNG Dreamerz in the OTE finals. The Reapers lost three of the four games in the series.

Jayden Wilkins ended the season with an average of 10.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. Meleek Thomas, on the other hand, averaged 26.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 4.3 assists per game.

Unlike Wilkins, who just completed his sophomore year and will be back at the OTE for his junior season next year, Thomas will be making the transition to college basketball, having signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback