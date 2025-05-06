Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shows love to former Missouri State player Makhai Valentine's transfer to Northern Illinois

On Monday, Meleek Thomas was happy to learn about former Missouri State guard Makhai Valentine transferring to Northern Illinois for next season. Thomas posted on his Instagram stories about the transfer, along with a heart emoji.

Valentine played for the Missouri high school basketball powerhouse Link Academy in high school before heading to Missouri State for his freshman year.

He will be joined by sophomore guard Daemar Kelly, who will transfer from Saint Francis to Northern Illinois. Kelly helped Saint Francis reach the NCAA Tournament last season, but with the school dropping to Division III next season, Kelly entered the transfer portal.

As for Meleek Thomas, the five-star shooting guard played for the Overtime Elite's City Reapers last season. He will head to Arkansas, joining fellow five-star Darius Acuff Jr. under coach John Calipari. He led the City Reapers to the OTE Finals, ultimately losing the best-of-five series to Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz.

Makhai Valentine and Meleek Thomas are both from Pennsylvania, with Valentine from Munhall and Meleek from Pittsburgh. Both departed the state to further their basketball careers.

Razorbacks coach John Calipari was a major reason why Meleek Thomas chose Arkansas

Meleek Thomas is one of the best scorers from the Class of 2025, and John Calipari has been the most aggressive of all the coaches in trying to recruit the five-star shooting guard. Thomas admitted that the former Kentucky Wildcats head coach was one of the main reasons why he chose Arkansas.

"He's been consistent coming to see me since eighth, ninth grade. When a coach of that caliber is coming to see you very young it's like, 'Pay attention to that,'" Thomas said in an interview with Hawg Sports shortly after committing to Arkansas last November.

"His track record says it all. I'm always trying to keep up with his players and who he sends to the league, but it's just like he has more and more every year," he added.

Thomas will be a big piece for Calipari, who has a good record in developing star guards. He and Darius Acuff Jr. will likely be a deadly backcourt duo for the Razorbacks next season.

