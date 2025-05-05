"Bro def has a bag Arkansas needs": Hoops fans abuzz as John Calipari's elite Razorback recruit Darius Acuff grabs Iverson Classic MVP

IMG Academy's five-star point guard, Darius Acuff Jr., once again showed why he is one of the best point guards from the Class of 2025. During last Saturday's Iverson Classic in Virginia, the Arkansas Razorbacks signee led Team Loyalty to a 164-151 victory against Team Honor at the Hampton Coliseum. He was then handed the MVP honors by NBA legend Allen Iverson himself.

Acuff led Team Loyalty with a double-double, scoring 32 points, handing out 11 assists and grabbing four rebounds. He was not just scoring the ball at will, but also looking for the open man, often finding Michigan signee Cam Ward or Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.

This performance has gotten fans talking, especially since the 18-year-old will be heading to John Calipari's Arkansas next season.

"Bro def has a bag Arkansas needs a sniper though to get to the next level…," said one fan.

"Meleek and him will go crazy next year," another Arkansas fan added.

"Man, I know this was always a dream for you. I'm glad you finally achieved it. This has always been one of my dreams, Iverson classic. I know you'll get to the top. Imma see u there too." another fan commented.

Fans were also predicting how well Acuff Jr. will do under Calipari:

"He crazy ,he got a problem 😂 and whoever guarding him has a bigger problem!! 🤞🏾😭😭😭😭😭" one person replied.

"That pass was silly 🔥go crazy young king," another commenter wrote.

"His pace and strength is a deadly combination 👏," replied another.

Hoops fans comment on Darous Acuff Jr's MVP performance

Darius Acuff Jr. not the only one who shined during the 2025 Iverson Classic

Aside from Darius Acuff Jr., there were plenty of excellent performances for both sides. For Team Loyalty, Cam Ward had 23 points and nine rebounds, while Chris Cenac Jr. also had a double-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

As for Team Honor, Iowa State signee Jamarion Batemon surprised many as he led his squad in scoring with 27 points. Kingston Flemings added 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block, while Syracuse signee and the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, added 25 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for Team Honor.

