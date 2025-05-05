  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Elite Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell drops 3-word reaction as in-state duo Chris Cenac & Kingston Flemings shine at Iverson Classic

Elite Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell drops 3-word reaction as in-state duo Chris Cenac & Kingston Flemings shine at Iverson Classic

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 05, 2025 15:16 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: APR 01 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: APR 01 McDonald's All American Boys Game - Source: Getty

The Houston Cougars signed three five-stars in Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings. Cenac and Flemings were in Virginia over the weekend for the Iverson Classic, possibly their final game as high schoolers.

Ad

Harwell showed love to his two future teammates, who both shone during the game.

"My boys representing," Harwell said in his caption.
Isiah Harwell shows love for future teammates Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings after the Iverson Classic (Source: IG/ isiah_harwell)
Isiah Harwell shows love for future teammates Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings after the Iverson Classic (Source: IG/ isiah_harwell)

The two played for different teams during the game, held at the Hampton Coliseum in Virginia on Saturday. Cenac played for Team Loyalty, which won the game 164-151, while Flemings played for Team Honor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cenac Jr. had a double-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Meanwhile, Flemings had 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block for Team Honor.

Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. led Team Loyalty with 32 points, 11 assists and four rebounds, en route to him being awarded MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony, the four-star son of Carmelo Anthony and the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic, added 25 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for the losing side.

Ad

It was a close game, with 14 lead changes and 12 ties. In the end, Team Loyalty pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Houston looking to improve from last season with Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, and transfer portal additions

Houston made a deep run into the NCAA National Championships, beating Duke in the Final Four before bowing out to Florida in the finals. The team is looking to improve on that second-place finish with transfer portal additions and four Class of 2025 signees, including three five-star prospects.

Ad

At No. 7 overall, Chris Cenac Jr. is Houston's highest-ranking signee of all time, while No. 16-ranked Isiah Harwell is the third highest. Kingson Flemings, ranked No. 23 overall by 247Sports, is the fourth-highest ranking signee. They will join three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson from the Class of 2025.

Houston will also get a four-star transfer from Creighton in Pop Isaacs and a three-star transfer from Sam Houston in Kalifa Sakho.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications