Elite Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell drops 3-word reaction as in-state duo Chris Cenac & Kingston Flemings shine at Iverson Classic

The Houston Cougars signed three five-stars in Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings. Cenac and Flemings were in Virginia over the weekend for the Iverson Classic, possibly their final game as high schoolers.

Harwell showed love to his two future teammates, who both shone during the game.

"My boys representing," Harwell said in his caption.

Isiah Harwell shows love for future teammates Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings after the Iverson Classic (Source: IG/ isiah_harwell)

The two played for different teams during the game, held at the Hampton Coliseum in Virginia on Saturday. Cenac played for Team Loyalty, which won the game 164-151, while Flemings played for Team Honor.

Cenac Jr. had a double-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Meanwhile, Flemings had 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block for Team Honor.

Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. led Team Loyalty with 32 points, 11 assists and four rebounds, en route to him being awarded MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony, the four-star son of Carmelo Anthony and the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic, added 25 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for the losing side.

It was a close game, with 14 lead changes and 12 ties. In the end, Team Loyalty pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Houston looking to improve from last season with Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, and transfer portal additions

Houston made a deep run into the NCAA National Championships, beating Duke in the Final Four before bowing out to Florida in the finals. The team is looking to improve on that second-place finish with transfer portal additions and four Class of 2025 signees, including three five-star prospects.

At No. 7 overall, Chris Cenac Jr. is Houston's highest-ranking signee of all time, while No. 16-ranked Isiah Harwell is the third highest. Kingson Flemings, ranked No. 23 overall by 247Sports, is the fourth-highest ranking signee. They will join three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson from the Class of 2025.

Houston will also get a four-star transfer from Creighton in Pop Isaacs and a three-star transfer from Sam Houston in Kalifa Sakho.

