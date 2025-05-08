Basketball analyst hails Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer as the “best outlet passer in high school since Kevin Love”

Cameron Boozer has dropped to No. 3 in the Class of 2025 final rankings from 247Sports. Despite this drop, 247Sports scouting analyst Adam Finkelstein is all praises for the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Finkelstein believes Boozer will have an immediate impact when he arrives at Duke next season and that, just like his dad, he will be a star.

"The No. 3-ranked prospect for the National Class of 2025 is Cameron Boozer, and Boozer is without question, the most successful high school player in this class," the analyst said. "It is very clear, he has won every championship he has played in, just an extraordinary accomplishment.

"Consistent dominance, but he isn't the No. 1 prospect in the class, but ultimately, that's just a reflection of how good this class is. Cam Boozer is a No. 1 overall talent, I expect him to make an immediate impact at Duke and be one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft."

"I think he has the highest floor in the class because there are things in his game that will translate to the highest level. Rebounding will translate, his basketball IQ will translate, his inside-out skillset will translate. Defensively, he doesn't get as much credit. I think he is the best outlet passer we've seen in high school since Kevin Love," he added.

As Finkelstein noted, Boozer is the most successful player this year, winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year, a state championship and the Chipotle National Championship. He also delivered a Nike EYBL Peach Jam title for his AAU team, Nightrydas Elite, this year, and his school, Columbus, finished first in the MaxPreps National Rankings.

Cameron Boozer had a stellar high school career

Cameron Boozer has received numerous accolades this year, including being selected a McDonald's All-American, winning McDonald's All-American co-MVP, being a Jordan Brand All-American and competing in the Nike Hoop Summit.

However, it is his championship acumen that speaks for itself, winning a state title with Columbus for four years in a row and winning the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in the 15U, 16U and 17U divisions for Nightrydas Elite.

He will be going to Duke alongside twin brother Cayden Boozer, who also shares the same team accolades as Cameron.

