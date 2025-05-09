"Beyond proud of you": Hoops fans react as Jerzy Robinson gives back to her hometown in Arizona

No. 5 ranked junior Jerzy Robinson recently embarked on a heartfelt community initiative to give back to her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. In a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, Robinson highlighted several special moments from the initiative, including a visit to Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy.

Ad

At the academy, Robinson handed out backpacks, signed shirts, food, drinks, and even Meta Quest 2 VR headsets.

Alongside the video and photos that captured different moments from the event, Robinson added a caption that read:

"Purpose. 'Do good and share with others. With such sacrifices, the Lord is pleased.' - Hebrews 13:16

"Abundantly blessed to be able to come back home to Arizona and give back to where it all started. Thank you to everyone who came out and showed overwhelming support."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post quickly garnered a wave of positive feedback from fans, many expressing how proud they were of Jerzy Robinson:

"So sad we were out of town! Beyond proud of you Berz!! ✨🥰.” One fan said.

"I'm so proud of you, Jerzy. I see you. Continue to let God use you and let your light shine bright! Said another

"beyond proud of youuu 🥹" Another fan said.

Ad

Some fans also expressed their happiness and gratitude, commenting to thank and commend Jerzy Robinson for such a thoughtful initiative.

"What a beautiful day! So happy for you, Jerzy!! You are built for this!" One fan said.

"Thank you for being an amazing example to young ladies everywhere! ❤️ 🏀.” Said Another

"Love this. Continue to be a light ✌🏽🙏🏽💟." Another comment read

Ad

Hoops fans react to Jerzy Robinson. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

Robinson wrapped up her junior year at Sierra Canyon School, where she played a key role in helping the Trailblazers finish first in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League with a perfect 10-0 record.

Ad

The team also made a strong run in the state championship, reaching the regional semifinals, and closed out the season with an impressive 28-3 record.

Jerzy Robinson Dominated the Nike EYBL Session 1

Following the end of the regular high school basketball season, Jerzy Robinson took up AAU basketball representing the Sports Academy Swish 17U at the Nike EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, which took place from April 25 to 27.

Robinson played in five games in total, averaging 23 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. She was the second leading scorer at the event, and her performances helped lead her team to a 4-1 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More