Elite hooper Jerzy Robinson is "not surprised" as she is recognized as one of the dominant forces of Nike EYBL Session 1

Five-star combo guard Jerzy Robinson showed why she is one of the best hoopers from the Class of 2026 with her dominant performance during Nike EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend. She played for Sports Academy Swish 17U EYBL and was hailed as one of the event's most dominant players. This observation from SportsCenter Next did not surprise her at all.

Ad

"not surprised at this point," wrote Jerzy Robinson with a shrug emoji.

Jerzy Robinson reacts to her performance being called dominant during Nike EYBL Session I (Source: IG/ jerzyrobinson)

The five-star 2026 prospect played five games for Sports Academy Swish 17U EYBL from Friday to Sunday. She averaged 23 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, with a 36.4% field goal percentage. She led her team to a 4-1 record for the Victory Conference in the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Ad

Trending

Statistically, she was the second leading scorer over the weekend in Phoenix, as well as the ninth leading rebounder. Sports Academy Swish 17U EYBL stands in fourth place in the Victory Conference. Fellow five-star prospect Addison Bjorn and All Iowa Attack 17U EYBL are standing atop the conference with a 5-0 record after the weekend.

The AAU team started their Nike EYBL campaign on Friday with a 75-57 win over Cal Storm, before beating Team Prime Nation 62-54. They lost their first game on Saturday against Cal Stars, 55-45, but bounced back against Proformance Hawaii, 73-47. They ended the weekend with a win over Northwest Legends on Sunday, 43-36.

Ad

Jerzy Robinson named the All Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year

On April 23, the Los Angeles Daily News named Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson as its All Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The LA Daily News' Haley Sawyer described her as a confident star and Robinson agreed with this assessment.

“It’s definitely me,” said the five-star. “Just me being vibrant, excited, flashy. I think my nails kind of go with that, and they stand out everywhere I go.”

Ad

Her dad, Darnell, then spoke on his daughter's training:

“I want her to stay injury-free,” said her dad. “And one of the ways to do that is to use your mid-range pull-up, to use your 3-pointer to make the game a lot easier. I feel like a lot of injuries come from barreling to the basket and things like that. So her being more efficient is actually taking care of her body.”

She is ranked No. 3 overall and averaged 26.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More