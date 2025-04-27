WATCH: 2x gold medalist Addison Bjorn puts up 20 points for the All Iowa Attack at Nike Girl's EYBL

The AAU season has begun, and that includes the Nike EYBL Circuit, where Addison Bjorn is once again turning a lot of heads. She is in Phoenix, Arizona, for Nike EYBL Session I, playing for her AAU squad, All Iowa Attack.

The team is off to a red-hot start since the event started last Friday, with the five-star small forward averaging 20 points per game.

On Friday, Addison Bjorn and All Iowa Attack 17 EYCL began their campaign against Basketball Development Academy (BDA) 17 EYCL and dominated, 53-39. They then took on Michigan Crossover 17 EYCL, and this was an even more one-sided game, with the Attack winning 92-26.

They continued their campaign on Saturday, beating Cal Stars 17 EYCL in another dominant performance, 74-43, with All Iowa Attack now 3-0 in the Nike EYBL Circuit. The team still has a scheduled game against Cal Sparks SS24 17 EYCL on Sunday, and is taking on Missouri Phenom 17 EYCL as well.

Bjorn, who is a two-time FIBA gold medalist with USA Basketball, is slated to go with the team to other AAU tournaments. These include the Kansas City Classic from May 10-11, and then Nike EYBL Session II in Birmingham, Alabama, from May 16-18. They are also appearing in the Midwest Girls Classic in Waukee, Iowa, from June 13-15.

Addison Bjorn was playing against boys when she was younger

A Missouri native, Addison Bjorn has made her hometown of Riverside proud as she dominates the high school basketball scene there.

The No. 10-ranked junior and her family sat down with KMBC News for an interview released last Tuesday. Her parents revealed how she and twin brother Carson got into basketball. Her parents also revealed that she played against boys too.

"I think they were four years old. We still have videos of the two of them, Carson and Addison, you know, at the YMCA, dribbling, Carson guarding Addison, and then, you know, making shots," said her father, Darren.

"They were all boys except Addison. And some of the moms were like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a girl on the team.' And I always thought, just give her a minute. She's going to be running circles around these boys," said her mom, Karie.

Addison Bjorn is very competitive and practices every day. In that same interview, she revealed that she often wakes up early and does shooting drills, including trying to sink 300 shots and 200 free throws.

