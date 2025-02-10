"Biggest need right now": Auburn fans react to 5-star prospect Caleb Holt's visit during the Tigers' game vs. Florida Gators

Auburn fans had plenty to talk about on Saturday, not just about the Tigers’ 90-81 loss to Florida Gators but also about the presence of one of the top high school prospects, Caleb Holt.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Grayson High School in Georgia was in Auburn for a visit, and his appearance immediately sparked excitement. Auburn News and Media shared the news about his visit on Instagram. The caption read:

“Caleb Holt, the #3 player in the country and the #1 SG in the 2026 class, is in Auburn today for a visit.”

Fans wasted no time making their feelings known. One fan said that Holt could be a game-changer for Auburn's future.

“Biggest need right now. Get him.”

@wareagledaily via Instagram

Another fan, emphasizing how useful Holt can be to Auburn, added:

“Can he commit soon and reclassify to 2025? We’re going to need him with all the rebuilding that needs to happen.”

Many fans say that Auburn is the best place for Holt.

“He won’t regret coming to Auburn! I hope he's going to the game tonight,” a fan said.

“Please stay,” another said.

Others acknowledged Holt's skills.

“He is an amazing player! He played against our high school team for a couple of years. Fun to watch. War Eagle, Caleb.”

Another added a personal touch, saying,

“From my HS alma mater to my college, go Rams and War Eagle!”

Caleb Holt is one of the most sought-after prospects, holding 19 offers per 247Sports.

Will Caleb Holt pick Auburn?

Caleb Holt is a junior in high school and at least a year away before heading to college. Still, the youngster has garnered attention from top programs. As per On3, Auburn, at the moment, is the most likely to land the No. 1 guard in Georgia, with around a 37.1% chance.

Holt also appears to lean towards the Tigers. In an interview with On3's Joe Tipton, Holt said:

"They have Tahaad (Pettiford), and he’s having a great year,” he said.

"Just seeing what they do with their guards, it’s a great look for me to see because I want to play guard and get to the next level. The confidence coach Bruce Pearl has them playing with is a coach I’m looking for to have that confidence in me.”

Alabama, Baylor and Cincinnati are among the top programs vying for his commitment.

