Bill Belichick's UNC lose the committment of 2026 class in-state QB Zaid Lott, days following Syracuse offer

The North Carolina Tar Heels have suffered a recruiting setback with the decommitment of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott. The three-star prospect announced on March 25, 2025, that he is reopening his recruitment, marking the first decommitment under new coach Bill Belichick.

Ad

Lott, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds, initially pledged to UNC in June 2024 during Mack Brown’s tenure. His commitment was heavily influenced by the program’s culture and connections, particularly with former teammate Jordan Shipp, now a Tar Heel.

However, following Brown’s dismissal and Belichick’s arrival in December, uncertainty grew around Lott’s standing in UNC’s 2026 recruiting plans.

“After much reflection, I have decided to forgo my commitment to the University of North Carolina,” Lott shared on X. “This choice was tough, but I believe it’s the best step for my future. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from everyone involved. I’m excited for what comes next.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, Lott praised UNC:

“I know that it is a privilege and I will be blessed with (Hall of Fame) NFL-level coaching and I will not take it for granted at all and cannot wait for the opportunity. Go Heels.”

Since taking over, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have been actively pursuing multiple quarterbacks for the 2026 cycle, including higher-rated prospects. UNC has reportedly informed some recruits that it could sign two quarterbacks, which may have factored into Lott’s decision.

Ad

Ranked No. 765 overall and the No. 53 quarterback in the 2026 class, per On3, Lott had offers from Florida State, NC State, Boston College and Charlotte before committing to North Carolina. His decision to decommit also comes just days after receiving an offer from Syracuse, adding another option to his recruitment.

QB Zaid Lott flips commitment from North Carolina to Syracuse within hours

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott wasted no time finding a new destination after decommitting from North Carolina. Just over an hour after reopening his recruitment on March 25, 2025, the three-star signal-caller announced his commitment to Syracuse.

Ad

“I am forever grateful to finally say that I am officially HOME,” Lott shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect had been committed to UNC since June 2024, when Mack Brown was still at the helm. However, after Brown’s firing and the hiring of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Lott chose to reconsider his options.

Ranked No. 765 nationally and the No. 53 quarterback in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking, Lott previously held offers from Florida State, NC State, Boston College and Charlotte. As a junior, he completed 59% of his passes for 2,869 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 285 rushing yards and seven scores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.