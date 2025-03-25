"Bill really wants him": Football fans react as 4-star Alabama and Georgia target Vodney Cleveland visits Bill Belichick's UNC

The recruitment battle for four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland has gained immense traction with his visit to UNC and an exclusive meeting with legendary coach Bill Belichick.

Ad

The highly touted prospect is on the radar of powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida, but his interaction with Belichick has fueled speculation about UNC’s rising influence in his recruitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The sight of Belichick, known for his serious demeanor, displaying rare enthusiasm sparked a social media frenzy. Fans couldn’t help but react to the moment.

“Bill really wants him, look at that smile lol,” one fan remarked.

Another added,

“I’ve never seen Belichick smile that hard.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted:

"Looks like Home," a fan chimed in

"Sooo Vodney and Trashawn defensive powerhouse in Chapel Hill?," a fan remarked

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You’ll get on the field faster at UNC than UGA, Auburn, etc. and you will have a bigger impact. Come develop in Chapel Hill for 3 years and go pro," another fan said

Cleveland, reflecting on his experience, acknowledged the impact of meeting Belichick.

“It opened my eyes a lot. Being able to sit down and meet with Coach Belichick was great,” he told Rivals. “Just seeing how they run things and how they emphasized how important their 2026 class is, it was great.”

Ad

Cleveland, who completed his junior season at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, recorded 50 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, leading his team to a 6A state championship. His sophomore campaign saw him tally 19 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Initially committing to Alabama in October 2023, Cleveland developed a close relationship with defensive line coach Freddie Roach and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“I love Alabama. I don’t plan on changing my commitment,” he previously stated.

Ad

However, he later decommitted and reopened his recruitment, drawing offers from Colorado, Washington, and Ohio State.

Bill Belichick’s influence grows as four-star safety Nick Reddish places UNC in his top three

Class of 2026 safety Nick Reddish has been a frequent visitor to Chapel Hill since receiving an offer in May 2024. Over the past year, he has made three trips to UNC, including a recent visit to watch the Tar Heels' spring practice.

Ad

While UNC was initially left out of his top 10 after Mack Brown’s departure, the program has made a strong push under Bill Belichick. He now plans to return in May for an official visit.

"The visit was great. I spent the whole day with Coach Mondo and the Belichicks," Reddish shared with THI. He emphasized how being around Belichick and observing practice firsthand left a lasting impression. "It was a great feeling because I know the history behind his coaching and his ability to develop people."

Ad

Belichick’s track record with elite defensive backs is a major factor in Reddish’s decision-making process.

"That definitely plays a big role in my recruitment, knowing that he has that background [and] that resume," he said.

With education, development, and relationships as key priorities, Reddish has narrowed his choices.

"I’ll be shutting my recruitment down in July, and UNC is in my top three."

A standout at Independence High School in Charlotte, Reddish played a crucial role in leading his team to a 10-2 record in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback