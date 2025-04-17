"Billy lost control????": CFB fans react as 2026 safety Devin Jackson decommits from Florida

Devin Jackson, a three-star safety from Winter Garden, Florida, officially announced his decommitment from the Florida Gators on Thursday, April 17. The 6-2 athlete pledged his allegiance to the Gators back in July last year after receiving an offer from them on June 7, 2023.

Ad

Jackson's recruitment was led by the former Gators defensive backs coach Will Harris, as per On3. However, Harris has moved on to the Miami Hurricanes, and that could be a big reason for the safety's decommitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"It’s just the right decision for me right now," the three-star prospect told On3 after his decommitment.

On3 Recruits' Twitter page shared the news about Jackson's decision, and CFB fans were quick with their reactions to the news. Most of the fans took shots at the program and its head coach, Billy Napier, for losing the defenseman's commitment.

"what’s going on in Chiefland, Florida," one fan said.

Ad

"What’s going on in the puddle??? Billy lost control????" another fan wrote.

"LACK OF DEVELOPMENT BY BILLY NAPIER??????????????" another fan commented.

A few fans praised Devin Jackson and called it a smart move. The Hurricanes, along with LSU and Nebraska, are in the race to be the three-star safety's next destination, as per On3.

"Smart move young man," one fan said.

Ad

"Smart decision young man Can't believe you committed to that fallacy in the first place," another fan commented.

"What’s going on in Tampa Bay?" another fan wrote.

Jackson is ranked No.381 in the country and is the 33rd-best safety in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 56th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Devin Jackson sheds light on the Miami Hurricanes and their new DB coach Will Harris

The Miami Hurricanes hired the former Florida Gators defensive backs coach, Will Harris, in February this year. His departure also led to the decommitment of three-star safety Devin Jackson, whose recruitment was headlined by Harris during his time in Florida, as per On3.

Ad

Jackson spoke about the Hurricanes' new defensive backs coach in an interview with CaneSport in March.

"I’m feeling great because I and Coach Harris already had a relationship, and we’re still building on it and are on good terms," Devin Jackson told CaneSport, as per On3. "It was good seeing The U and what he’s trying to build up here."

The Hurricanes' Class of 2026 is ranked No.14 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed commitments from nine athletes so far from the class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.