Braylon Mullins’ college offers: Full list of schools in contention for 4-star 2025 SG

Braylon Mullins, a 4-star shooting guard from Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana, is attracting significant attention from top Division I basketball programs. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 185 pounds, Mullins has become a top target for many schools due to his impressive performance on the court.

His recruitment has intensified, with notable interest from schools like Butler, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa and Virginia Tech. Additionally, North Carolina and Purdue have shown keen interest.

Currently, Mullins has offers from 19 schools:

Ball State

Butler

Cincinnati

Indiana

Indiana State

Iowa

IUPUI

Kansas

Kent State

Miami (OH)

Michigan

Notre Dame

Ohio

Purdue

Southern Indiana

Toledo

Tulane

Valparaiso

Virginia Tech

Braylon Mullins, who plays for Indiana Elite alongside Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno, plays AAU basketball. While averaging 26.1 points and 6.3 rebounds as a junior, he was shooting 44% from beyond the arc.

He also showed his talent in the Adidas 3SSB league, where he scored an average of 19.4 points per game with 56.4% shooting accuracy from the field and 48.4% beyond the arc, making 31 three-pointers in 64 attempts across 13 games.

The Indiana Elite 2025 team, one of the nation’s top grassroots squads, has remained unbeaten this spring. College coaches nationwide, including those from Indiana University, have diligently tracked Mullins and his teammates.

Moreno has received an offer from North Carolina, while Sisley is being looked at by IU, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue. As far as Mullins’ recruitment goes, it seems like Notre Dame will have to beat out Indiana, Iowa and Purdue for his commitment.

Purdue extends offer to 4-Star 2025 guard Braylon Mullins

The Purdue coaching staff, led by Matt Painter, extended an offer to Braylon Mullins on Monday. Mullins, a standout in the 2025 class, announced the offer on X, stating:

"After a great conversation with (Coach Painter) I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from (Purdue)!! Thank you for the opportunity!"

It is the 18th Division I scholarship offer that he has received. Braylon Mullins had an amazing junior year, with 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also made 56% of shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

The work he did helped Greenfield-Central go 22-0 in the regular season, but they lost to New Palestine in the final of Sectional 9 (Class 4A) with a score of 60-48

For the last three seasons, Braylon Mullins has played a key role in Greenfield-Central’s success and helped them to a 60-11 overall win-loss record. He registered 1,271 points, 351 rebounds, 178 steals and 171 assists during this time.

Purdue has had a successful recruitment series recently, which was topped up by a class of 2024 with four-star guards Gicarri Harris and Kanon Catchings. The Boilermakers' recruiting has been energized by two straight regular-season titles and their first appearance in the National Championship Game since 1969.