“Bro hates free school” - College hoops fans react as Harvard lands commitment from 4-star Elzie Harrington

Harvard University, renowned for its rigorous academics and historic prestige, has secured a significant commitment from 4-star prospect Elzie Harrington, a talented small forward from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He is a 6'5" combo guard who is ranked among the top 15 in the 2025 class.

Harrington has chosen the Ivy League institution over traditional powerhouses, sparking varied reactions from fans.

"Bro hates free school," one fan said.

"He's choosing Harvard over the league," another fan said.

A few other fans praised him for his decision:

A few other fans also questioned his decision and praised Harvard for this roster building:

For many, Harrington's choice of Harvard over power five schools such as Arkansas, USC, and UCLA is surprising. These programs are renowned for their ability to produce top-tier talent and offer highly competitive environments. Despite this, Harrington has committed to Harvard and their head coach Tommy Amaker.

Elzie Harrington commits to Harvard, aims to "Change Ivy League Basketball"

Harrington, a 6-foot-5 rising senior, also received offers from USC, UCLA, and Arizona State. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle and the No. 9 shooting guard prospect.

The On3 Industry Ranking is a weighted average incorporating data from all four major recruiting media companies. Explaining his decision to On3, Elzie Harrington said:

“The simple answer is I believe in Tommy Amaker and he believes in me. His vision for me is crystal clear and ultimately going to Harvard it’s hard not to succeed. They were honest with me about what I do well as a player and how I need to improve for the next level. On my visit, it felt very easy to connect with the whole staff and relationships were very big for me when picking a school.”

Describing his playing style, Elzie Harrington stated:

“I’m a big guard who can play the 1 and the 2. I score at all three levels while playing at my own pace. I am also a very good passer and take pride in playing defense.”

He also had a message for Harvard fans:

“I’m coming here to change Ivy League basketball.”

Elzie Harrington averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. Harrington recently achieved his first career triple-double at EYBL. He received an offer from UCLA and attracted interest from programs like USC, Stanford, and Arkansas before committing to Harvard.