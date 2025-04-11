"Bro scared he won’t get any minutes": Hoops fans react to 4-star PG Acaden Lewis decomitting from Mark Pope's Kentucky

In what may be the biggest decommitment this season, four-star point guard Acaden Lewis, considered one of the best point guards from the Class of 2025, decommitted from Kentucky on Friday. This was a huge blow for Mark Pope's program, which is slowly finishing up its crop for 2025 as it tries to get No. 4-ranked Nate Ament to commit to the program.

Acaden Lewis decommitting from Kentucky shocked many Wildcats fans, though it has rejuvenated hopes from other programs of getting an elite point guard next season. Nonetheless, this has gotten many fans talking. Many of whom were talking about how competitive the guard race is over at the school.

"Bro scared he won’t get any minutes cause of guard comp🤣🤣🤣," one fan said.

"Kentucky's roster is going to be super competitive next year. He must have known that going in," another fan said.

"Kentucky’s guard competition really ran this kid off. Wow," one fan said.

Meanwhile, fans of the other colleges already started jumping in and are trying to recruit him already.

"If he wants to go pro… UConn is the way to go," one Huskies fan said.

"UNC or Arkansas bound for sho," another fan said.

"Yessah going to duke now we need u moe," one Blue Devils fan said.

Fans react to Acaden Lewis decommitting from Kentucky Wildcats (Source: IG/ br_hoops)

Considered the No. 1 player in the District of Columbia, the 6'2 point guard is considered a Top 25 recruit who played for Sidwell Friends High School during his senior season.

Acaden Lewis releases statement regarding him decommitting from Mark Pope's Kentucky

In November 2024, Acaden Lewis committed to Mark Pope's program and soon after he decommitted, he sent a statement to ESPN regarding his decision.

"I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me," Acaden Lewis said. "It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds," he added.

Several schools, including Michigan State, are showing interest in him once again after he decommitted. It is still not known where he would go yet.

