"Bros older than Cooper Flagg": Hoops fans react to Eli Ellis post about his McDonald's All-American and Top 100 rankings snub

Making it to either the ESPN 100 and the McDonald's All-American Game is the dream of many players in basketball. Getting snubbed in either can sting for many, and four-star South Carolina signee Eli Ellis knows this all too well.

In response to both these snubs, the Overtime Elite star took to Instagram for a viral TikTok dance.

At 19, Ellis was deemed ineligible for the McDonald’s All-American Game. As a result, many believed that his exclusion from the ESPN 100 Rankings was a legitimate oversight. Nonetheless, many cited his age as a potential factor behind these snubs, particularly given that he will be turning 20 in September of this year.

"Bros older than cooper Flagg," one fan pointed out.

"Maybe because you’re a 20 year old aau hooper," another commenter noted.

"bros an 05 still playing hs ball 😂😂," said another commenter.

Meanwhile, others continued pointing out that Eli Ellis is already overaged to even be considered a high school player, especially as he is playing in OTE and not playing for any high school.

"I’m about to be a junior in college and u the same age as me," said another person.

"Maybe bc your ah hasn't graduated yet," another one pointed out.

"then maybe you arent top 100 or a mcdonalds all american," another commenter harshly claimed.

Hoops fans react to Eli Ellis dancing around after getting snubbed by the ESPN 100 and the McDonald's All-American Game (Source: Instagram/ eliellis)

247Sports ranks Ellis as a four-star and No. 66 overall nationally from the Class of 2025. He is also the No. 12 point guard and the No. 3 player in North Carolina from his class. Ellis used to play for Moravian Prep but now plays for the YNG Dreamerz in OTE.

Eli Ellis leads YNG Dreamerz in a win over 5-star Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers

Meanwhile, on the court, Eli Ellis has been proving that he is one of the best players in high school right now as he led his OTE team, the YNG Dreamerz, to a big victory over the City Reapers, led by five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas. The final score was 103-90.

Eli led the No. 1 ranked team in OTE with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and five steals.

He averages 32.2 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. The YNG Dreamerz remain on top of the OTE standings with 13 wins and one loss.

