Bryce Cofield shares 2-word reaction to Sean 'Diddy' Combs's twin daughters IG dump as Sierra Canyon cheerleaders share beach holiday pics

As a basketball player for Sierra Canyon, three-star small forward Bryce Cofield has been cheered on by his schoolmates, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the twin daughters of the controversial hip-hop artist and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The Sierra Canyon player commented on the Combs twins' Instagram post which was shared on Wednesday. The pictures showed them at a beach where they were seen swimming and sunbathing. They twinned in orange swimsuits in the photographs.

Bryce Cofield comments on the Combs Twins' Instagram post (Source: Instagram/@the_combs_twins)

"It girls 😍," the Sierra Canyon small forward wrote.

The twins are active cheerleaders for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. The Trailblazers basketball team is currently ranked 37th in the country. As part of their work with the cheerleading team, the Combs twins are often seen cheering not just for the varsity basketball team but also for the varsity football team.

As influencers, the twins have also been active on social media, and they have over 759,000 followers on Instagram. In the past, the cheeleader duo have been seen extending their support on social media to their fellow Sierra Canyon stars such as Gavin Hightower and Bryce James.

Where could Bryce Cofield go to college next season?

While Bryce Cofield is a senior playing for one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, the three-star recruit only has one offer from a college, and that is from the University of Southern Utah (per 247Sports).

Many consider Cofield underrated, and he is currently the No. 179 overall prospect and the 49th best shooting guard in his class (On3 industry rankings). He is also ranked 25th in the state of California per On3. Some schools may have passed on him because of his position in the rankings.

Two of his teammates have already committed to schools, with Gavin Hightower committing to Iona while Bryce James shocked many when he announced he was committing to Arizona over Ohio State. Many believed that the Buckeyes led the race to sign the high school hooper.

