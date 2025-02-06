  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Bryce game looks way better"" Stokes lay dat belt": Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League 

"Bryce game looks way better"" Stokes lay dat belt": Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 06, 2025 11:00 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as Bryce James, the no. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class Tyran Stokes and son of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, came face-to-face when Notre Dame locked horns with Sierra Canyon in a rematch on Friday. Notre Dame exacted revenge following their 63-54 loss on Feb. 1, with an 83-72 win.

Tyran Stokes recorded 28 points and eight rebounds to lead his team to a win in the Mission League semi-finals. SLAM HS posted some highlights of the game that saw Stokes and Bryce go against each other in a hard-fought battle:

also-read-trending Trending

Hoops fans had mixed reactions as they shared their opinions:

Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James&#039; Sierra Canyon in the Mission League
Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League
"He might of had more, but his game ain’t nice Bryce game looks way better then his," a fan commented.
"🔥🔥🔥 Stokes lay dat belt," said another.
"Bryce looks more comfy than his brotha. got a nice jump shot and seems tough to guard also. How come u never write his stats tho? ofc stokes the better player but if youre using bryce name in caption, give the full info at least," another commended Bryce's game.

More fans chimed in:

Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James&#039; Sierra Canyon in the Mission League
Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League
"Man stokes is unbelievable, looks so so natural on the ball, it's as if he was born to play the game. What college is he going to again? I'm just waiting for stokes and ament college decision. 2 of the best in this class fr."
"SC needs more back to the basket or face up, middy-work plays for Bryce. He has more of Melo type of game. I’m not feeling how it seems like he’s only contributing as a spot-up shooter on the offensive end," one had some advice for Sierra Canyon.
"Tyran got that Scotty Barnes energy 😭."

Tyran Stokes shares a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League game

In the final of the Mission League, Notre Dame will face Harvard-Westlake. Stokes reshared a picture posted by Photographer KG Visualz on his IG story on Wednesday:

Tyran Stokes shares a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League game (Image: IG/t_theyranstokes)
Tyran Stokes shares a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League game (Image: IG/t_theyranstokes)

Bryce James announced his commitment to Arizona on Jan. 1 after offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. Meanwhile, Stokes still has another year to decide on a program.

Which program will Tyran Stokes go for?

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी