"Bryce game looks way better"" Stokes lay dat belt": Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League 

Fans reacted as Bryce James, the no. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class Tyran Stokes and son of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, came face-to-face when Notre Dame locked horns with Sierra Canyon in a rematch on Friday. Notre Dame exacted revenge following their 63-54 loss on Feb. 1, with an 83-72 win.

Tyran Stokes recorded 28 points and eight rebounds to lead his team to a win in the Mission League semi-finals. SLAM HS posted some highlights of the game that saw Stokes and Bryce go against each other in a hard-fought battle:

Hoops fans had mixed reactions as they shared their opinions:

Hoops fans react to Tyran Strokes going against Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the Mission League

"He might of had more, but his game ain’t nice Bryce game looks way better then his," a fan commented.

"🔥🔥🔥 Stokes lay dat belt," said another.

"Bryce looks more comfy than his brotha. got a nice jump shot and seems tough to guard also. How come u never write his stats tho? ofc stokes the better player but if youre using bryce name in caption, give the full info at least," another commended Bryce's game.

More fans chimed in:

"Man stokes is unbelievable, looks so so natural on the ball, it's as if he was born to play the game. What college is he going to again? I'm just waiting for stokes and ament college decision. 2 of the best in this class fr."

"SC needs more back to the basket or face up, middy-work plays for Bryce. He has more of Melo type of game. I’m not feeling how it seems like he’s only contributing as a spot-up shooter on the offensive end," one had some advice for Sierra Canyon.

"Tyran got that Scotty Barnes energy 😭."

Tyran Stokes shares a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League game

In the final of the Mission League, Notre Dame will face Harvard-Westlake. Stokes reshared a picture posted by Photographer KG Visualz on his IG story on Wednesday:

Tyran Stokes shares a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League game (Image: IG/t_theyranstokes)

Bryce James announced his commitment to Arizona on Jan. 1 after offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. Meanwhile, Stokes still has another year to decide on a program.

Which program will Tyran Stokes go for?

