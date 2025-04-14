Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate Gavin Hightower gets BallisLife All-American game nod

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate Gavin Hightower will be part of the Boys Ballislife All-American game. The game is an event started in 2011 by ballislife.com to give prospects who do not make it to the McDonald's All-American roster a stage to showcase their potential and skills.

Ad

On Monday, Ballislife shared a clip of Hightower on Instagram, displaying his dribbling and offensive skills.

"Sierra Canyon’s ⭐️ Point Guard @gavin.hightower is the next announcement for the Boys Ballislife All-American Game 😤😤 It’s all going down May 3rd in Long Beach, CA 🌊🏝️"

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-1 senior point guard plays alongside Bryce James, the younger son of NBA legend LeBron James. Hightower has committed to Iona College and is set to begin his collegiate basketball career next season.

He played an important role in leading Sierra Canyon to the CIF State Division I championship. He scored 25 points in the regional final against Redondo Union, including an offensive rebound at a crucial moment and a 3-point play in the final minute.

Ad

In the state final against Lincoln of Stockton, he contributed 15 points and nine rebounds. This helped the team secure the program's fourth state title and the first since 2019. Gavin Hightower's performance has also earned him the "Athlete of the Week" honor from the Los Angeles Daily News.

Gavin Hightower showcases confidence and playfulness off-court

In an Instagram clip on Jan. 4, Gavin Hightower played "We Listen and We Don't Judge" with teammates Bryce James and Chris Nwuli.

Ad

Ad

James started the game lightheartedly.

"I'll drink like a whole container of pickle juice," he said.

He was followed by Nwuli who said:

"Last week Gav (Gavin Hightower), I stepped all over your durag, bro. One day, out of the car and you put it on right after."

Hightower followed Nwuli with a relatively tame confession.

"I sometimes listen to country music before our games," Hightower said.

As Hightower is set to begin his collegiate career, he'll get a chance to first showcase his skills at the Ballislife event on May 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More