The 2025 Throne National Championship kicked off on Thursday, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between top-ranked prospect Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran and No. 4 ranked prospect Nate Ament's Highland Hawks. The game turned out to be an entertaining ding-dong battle, with Kiyan and the Crusaders eventually scraping a narrow 56-55 victory.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, contributed 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists to his team's victory. Nate, on the other end, delivered 23 points, ten rebounds and two assists, which unfortunately wasn't to put the Hawks through.

Popular high school basketball page Slam HS shared a performance highlight of both players on Frida, and as expected, it has attracted a number of reactions from fans.

While the majority of fans reacted directly to the game, addressing the player's performance and praising their talents, one fan decided to go another route, taking a jab at NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James.

According to him, the Sierra Canyon star wouldn't be able to put up a good performance in a high-intensity game like this:

"Bryce woulda had 4 points." He said.

Some fans were, however, excited about Kiyan Anthony and LuHi's victory.

"I was at the game, my boy Kiyan go insane🔥" One fan said.

"Congratulations LuHi🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another fan said.

"No number 0 and LuHi beat Highland." Another said.

Some, on the other hand, simply praised Nate's performance:

"Nate Ament may have just become the best player in this class." One fan said.

"Nate Cold." Said another.

Hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony and Luhi edge past No. 4 ranked hooper Nate Ament's Highland. (Image via Instagram @Slam_HS)

With the victory, Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have now advanced to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Kiyan Anthony's Clothing Brand Announces Upcoming Launch

It's not unusual to see athletes venture into the entrepreneurial world, especially after retirement. However, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, has decided to venture into the business world early with his clothing brand, One Way Clothing NY.

On Thursday, One Way Clothing NY announced the launch of a new sweatshirt collection, sharing a series of posts, including one featuring Kiyan himself wearing the shirt.

The shirts in question are part of the '1617' design series. Kiyan, alongside his friend Jadyn, founded the brand in 2023, when they were 16 and 17 years respectively. The '1617' design serves as a reminder of where their journey with the brand began.

