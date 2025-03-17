“Bryce Underwood broke me”: LSU fans remain skeptical although Brian Kelly’s team trends to land elite WR Ethan Feaster

Ethan Feaster, a four-star wide receiver from DeSoto High School, Texas, is one of the country's best players at his position. The 6-foot-0.5 athlete is sitting on offers from top college football programs such as LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Auburn.

Although his in-state schools of Texas and Texas A&M have a good chance of acquiring the talented receiver, the recruiting website On3 has given the edge to LSU by a big margin. Analysts such as Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons from On3 have given the Tigers an 88.7% chance of landing the four-star prospect.

On3 Recruits shared the website's prediction on Twitter, and fans reacted. A majority of LSU fans were excited with the prospect of having a talented receiver playing for them in the upcoming season.

"bang best decision young man," one fan said.

"Boobie Back 2 the Boot need it!!!" another fan wrote.

"LSU has the 2 highest paid WR of all time in the NFL and a dozen other WR's that did great in the NFL the last decade. pay for play shouldn't be a factor coming to LSU. The writing speaks for itself," another fan commented.

However, some LSU fans have still not healed from the heartbreak of Michigan flipping No.1 quarterback commitment Bryce Underwood. They are still skeptical about the Tigers' chances of landing Ethan Feaster.

"Bryce Underwood broke me. Until I see pen to paper. Idrc," one fan said.

"Please not another pig cage incident," another fan commented.

"In NIL world, predictions mean less and less," another fan wrote.

Feaster is ranked No.40 in the country and is the fourth-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the fifth-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Ethan Feaster sheds light on his feelings about LSU

Ethan Feaster is being heavily recruited by the LSU Tigers. The Brian Kelly-led program extended an offer to Feaster on June 7, 2023, and is set to host him in June for an official visit.

"I am from Louisiana, and I love the staff at LSU," Feaster said, according to On3. "A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there."

LSU's Class of 2026 is ranked No.12 in the country, according to 247Sports. The program has landed six commitments so far.

