Buckeyes enrolee Tavien St. Clair shares 2-word reaction to Ohio State's newly promoted quarterbacks coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes have promoted the team's offensive analyst Billy Fessler to quarterbacks coach and the program's five-star signee Tavien St. Clair has approved of the move. Fessler worked closely alongside the Buckeyes' quarterbacks last season, according to Eleven Warriors.

The Ohio native shared the news on his Instagram story with a two-word reaction that showed support for the Buckeyes' latest quarterbacks coach.

"My Guy," Clair wrote in his story with a saluting face emoji.

Fessler was an offensive coordinator at UCLA and Akron before joining the Ohio State Buckeyes. He will replace the Buckeyes' former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Fessler was instrumental in the development of the Buckeyes' quarterback Will Howard, who led his team to a national championship last year.

Howard had high praise for Fessler and gave him credit for his development last year.

"Billy Fessler is one of the guys that doesn't get a lot of credit, too; he did an unbelievable job developing me this year," the quarterback said on his social media, as per Eleven Warriors.

The coach will now get a chance to work with one of the best quarterbacks from the Class of 2025. Clair is ranked No.4 in the country and is the third-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Ohio.

Tavien St. Clair signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes on National Signing Day

The five-star prospect from Bellefontaine High School, Tavien St. Clair received offers from 25 CFB programs. Programs such as Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, Alabama and Pittsburgh extended an offer to the talented quarterback. However, Clair signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes after committing to them on June 24, 2024.

Clair signed with the Ryan Day-led program on National Signing Day and spoke about them in an interview with Lettermen Row.

"The tradition, the quarterback development," the five-star quarterback said, as per Lettermen Row. "Just what’s gonna put me in the best position to go to the NFL."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2025 is ranked No.5 in the country, as per 247Sports. Ryan Day and company managed to sign 26 athletes from the class, including three five-star recruits in Clair, Texas cornerback Devin Sanchez and New Jersey wide receiver Quincy Porter. Tavien St. Clair is the Buckeyes' best overall signee from the class.

