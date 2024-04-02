NCAA Tennis Results: UCLA Bruins beat USC Trojans to score maiden win over crosstown rivals in five years; Oklahoma remain on top of women's rankings

The UCLA Bruins broke their deadlock against the USC Trojans, scoring their first victory in five years over them. Oklahoma State University, meanwhile, continued their dominance on the women's side, staying atop the rankings.

The Trojans hosted the Bruins at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium in Los Angeles in the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships play-ins on Friday, March 29.

The home team went up early, taking the first doubles rubber. Peter Makk and Lodewijk Weststrate were 6-2 victors over Timothy Li and Giacomo Revelli.

The visitors evened the score out in the following doubles match, with Spencer Johnson and Emon Van Loben Sels sealing a 6-3 win over the pairing of Samuel Rubell and Niroop Vallabhaneni.

The Bruins snatched the third doubles rubber 7-5, with Govind Nanda and Alexander Hoogmartens getting the better of USC's Volodymyr and Karl Lee.

The singles rubbers followed, with the Bruins emerging victorious in both matches to seal the tie. Jorge Plans Gonzalez landed the first blow for the Bruins, notching a 6-1, 7-5 win over Niroop Vallabhaneni.

Alexander Hoogmartens, already victorious in his doubles encounter, sealed a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, comeback win to down Karl Lee. A few more singles matches from Govind Nanda, Spencer Johnson, and Giacomo Revelli followed, but their scores weren't counted in the official proceedings.

This victory for the Bruins was their first over the Trojans in five years. They last emerged victorious over them during the 2018-19 season when they beat them by an overall score of 4-3.

Oklahoma State University in other news continued their rich vein of form, dismantling Cincinnati 4-0 to make it nine consecutive weeks at the top of the women's ITA Division I rankings.

Ange Oby Kajuru got Oklahoma State University off to the perfect start, dismissing her opponent Rozalia Gruszczynska 6-2, 6-0. Safiya Carrington put them up 2-0, with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Gabrielle Guenther in the second rubber. Kristina Novak also comprehensively won her tie over Sakurako Watanabe, winning 6-1. 6-0.

In the doubles competition, Anastasia Komar & Safiya Carrington continued Oklahoma State University's good form, beating Rozalia Gruszczynska and Gabrielle Guenther 6-2. Ayumi Miyamoto and Ange Oby Kajuru won the last doubles encounter 6-1 against Vic deSamucewicz and Callie Flanagan.

With the win, they remain unbeaten in the ITA Division with a 21-0 W/L record. They have amassed 88.81 points and an 8.8 WTN.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 21-0 88.81 8.8 2 University of Michigan Big Ten Conference 18-3 77.66 9.1 3 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 11-3 67.42 8.9 4 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 17-2 66.32 9.5 5 Sanford Pacific 12 Conference 14-2 65.32 7.6 6 UNC-Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 15-3 63.52 6.8 7 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference 13-4 60.92 9.0 8 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 15-4 59.54 8.9 9 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 14-6 57.38 9.9 10 University of California, Berkely Pacific 12 Conference 12-4 52.66 9.9

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 22-1 84.20 3.3 2 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 16-4 71.47 3.8 3 TCU Big 12 Conference 16-3 67.53 3.5 4 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 18-2 64.77 4.6 5 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 16-3 62.71 3.3 6 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference 21-4 61.06 3.8 7 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 19-4 58.56 4.1 8 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 18-5 54.67 4.3 9 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 17-3 54.26 3.9 10 Columbia Ivy League 14-3 52.06 3.8

