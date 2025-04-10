BYU commit AJ Dybantsa denies rumors about getting $7M NIL package to join Cougars

Top-ranked 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa's signing with BYU did not shock many who followed his recruitment saga. However, with his choice to go to Provo, there were also several rumors that have popped up as to why he chose to go to BYU. The biggest was that he agreed to receive an NIL package worth $7 million, a rumor that the five-star small forward is now denying.

During the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1st, Dybantsa was asked by a fan sitting behind the West Team bench. That fan asked the BYU signee why he took an NIL deal worth $7 million just to go to the school. Dybantsa heard this and quickly answered the fan, denying that he received any NIL deal worth that much money.

"“I didn’t get that. That’s a false rumor," Dybantsa told the fan who confronted him about the rumor.

The man who asked Dybantsa about the rumored $7 million NIL deal then looked at the camera and said that those were just rumors.

AJ Dybantsa has admitted that he wants to go to the NBA as quickly as possible, and he believes he could achieve that goal with Kevin Young's staff at BYU, many of whom have worked on NBA teams in the past. Young himself was an assistant coach for the NBA's Phoenix Suns and started recruiting Dybantsa when he was still at Phoenix.

For his part, Dybantsa is projected to be a one-and-done at Provo. He is expected to leave BYU after his freshman season there and enter the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is also projected to be the No. 1 pick or a part of the top three.

BYU is already a favorite to win the NCAA title next season as AJ Dybantsa prepares to join the team

Meanwhile, with AJ Dybantsa set to become a BYU Cougar next season and Kevin Young's squad making it to the Sweet 16, it could only mean that the team could become even better next season. This is evident in BetMGM's updated odds on which team will win it all next year.

There are still some factors that would change the rankings, such as the transfer portal and NBA draft announcements, but BYU is in the top five in betting chances, per BetMGM.

Duke is at the top with a +1000 chance, followed by Houston, Purdue and Louisville. However, BYU is now at fifth with +1465 odds. Dybantsa's arrival is one of the biggest factors for this.

