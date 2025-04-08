  • home icon
Photo: BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson pose together as they attend the March Madness Final Four

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 08, 2025 16:05 GMT
NCAA College Basketball Academy - Source: Getty
NCAA College Basketball Academy - Source: Getty

Five-star Sierra Canyon combo guard Jerzy Robinson was in Tampa Bay, Florida, watching the NCAA National Championships Final Four. She was mingling with several people, including No. 1-ranked 2025 overall prospect AJ Dybantsa, whose school he signed with, BYU, was already eliminated.

The two high school stars enjoyed themselves at one of the VIP suites at the Tampa Convention Center. They were photographed making peace signs together, with Jerzy sharing the photo on her Instagram stories. The photo was originally posted by shotbyretro6.

Jerzy Robinson hanging out with AJ Dybantsa at NCAA Final Four (Source: IG/ jerzyrobinson)
Jerzy Robinson hanging out with AJ Dybantsa at NCAA Final Four (Source: IG/ jerzyrobinson)
Last Saturday, UConn defeated UCLA, 85-51, in the NCAA Women's Basketball National Tournament Final Four. In the other game, Dawn Staley's South Carolina team defeated the Texas Longhorns 74-57. The UConn Huskies ultimately won the national championship.

Several schools competing in the Final Four have shown interest in Robinson, including UCLA, South Carolina and UConn, which means she has plenty of reasons to follow that game closely.

Of the Final Four contenders, UCLA is considered the favorite by On3 with 6.3%, while South Carolina and UConn each have a 5.2% chance to recruit the No. 3-ranked junior.

However, the school considered the favorite so far is Arizona at 8.3%, followed by USC at 7.3%. While she plays for Sierra Canyon in Southern California, Robinson is originally from Arizona.

Disappointing season for Jerzy Robinson and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Jerzy Robinson had been red-hot this season, leading the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 28-3 record and was one of the best teams, not just in Southern California, but in the country. Despite this, she failed to lead her team to championship glory, falling both times to Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian.

The Trailblazers blazed through the CIF Southern Section Girls Open Division Championships in February, only to lose to Ontario Christian on Feb. 22, 62-52. They competed in the CIF Girls State Championships Open Division in March, demolishing Mission Hills before running into Ontario Christian and once again losing, 69-57, this time in overtime.

However, Robinson can still hold her head high as her team only lost once in the regular season and was undefeated in her school's local league, the Mission League, with Sierra Canyon finishing with a 10-0 record.

Edited by Krutik Jain
