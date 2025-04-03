AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 per On3, was on the winning side of the McDonald's All-American Game after he led the West Team to a 105–92 win against the East Team on Tuesday night.

Many celebrities attended The McDAAG. American rapper GloRilla, Puerto Rican singer Speedy, and one-time WNBA star Angel Reese were the Jam Fest judges. On Wednesday, on Instagram stories, Dybantsa shared an image with singer Speedy and playfully commented at his height in the caption:

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa reacts to his snap with rapper Speedy at McDonald's All-American Game (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

"He's short irl chat."

Dybantsa, the BYU signee, led his team to an eight-point lead after the end of the first half, which ended with a 48–40 scoreline. He finished the match with 17 points on 58.3% shooting and 75.0% from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds and one assist.

While the small forward lost the Jam Fest Dunk Competition to Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou, one of the highlights of the contest was when he dunked over the one-time WNBA All-Star Reese in the Jam Fest Dunk Contest.

He was helped by the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, who scored a game-high 18 points as he was awarded the co-MVP along with the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron. Peterson also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as he shot 7-of-14, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

While the top prospects will meet again on May 3 for the 2025 Iverson Classic at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va, Dybantsa will miss the prestigious tournament with the dates clashing with his BYU enrollment.

Ace Dybantsa says as AJ Dybantsa works at McDonald's before the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game

The small forward was seen delivering drive-thru orders at the giant burger chain McDonald's before his big game. On Tuesday, the famous basketball page "SportsCenter NEXT" posted the video on Instagram:

"The No. 1 recruit is embracing the McDonald’s All-American Game," the post was captioned.

An interviewer asked AJ's father, a former employee at the giant burger chain, why he did it.

"Just how to give back to the community,” Ace Dybantsa said. “I wanted to show him what it is having a good job. He spent about two hours there, I don’t think he wants to go back there.”

AJ Dybantsa will play alongside Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at the BYU Cougars next season.

