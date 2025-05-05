"BYU did not make my list": AJ Dybantsa opens up on how the Cougars flipped the script and earned his commitment

Top-ranked 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa will be joining BYU as the school's highest-ranking recruit yet. Many insiders saw him choosing to commit and sign with BYU from a mile away, with the school being the frontrunner in recruiting him since his transfer from Prolific Prep in California to Utah Prep.

However, the five-star small forward himself revealed during an appearance on BYU TV Sports Nation on Sunday that the school initially was not even being considered. However, the Cougars program managed to change his mind.

"When I was like, making my top list, BYU did not make my list," Dybantsa said. "My dad was like, 'Yo just throw them in there, trust me, throw BYU in there.'

"I was like, 'All right, I'm in,' no, I listen to my dad. And then I came on the visit, and I was like, 'Yeah, my fault, man, my fault, I gotta come here.'"

Ace Dybantsa, AJ's dad, was the one who usually handled his deals, like which schools he would go to and which deals he could make. The elder Dybantsa ultimately was the one to decide his transfer from Prolific Prep to Utah Prep. He also visited the school months ahead of AJ's visit to BYU for the first time.

AJ Dybantsa has said in previous interviews that his parents are quite strict and that he usually spends his time studying and playing basketball and does not even hang out with friends. He said he has "no life" outside of basketball.

He will be coming into Provo, Utah, with a ton of hype, even though he is expected to spend only one year there, as he is likely to enter the 2026 NBA draft and is even projected to go No. 1.

AJ Dybantsa comments on Robert Wright III joining BYU

Aside from incoming freshmen, BYU is also getting a lot out of the transfer portal, particularly Robert Wright III from Baylor. The former Bear has many hyped, including future teammate AJ Dybantsa.

“Pure point guard. I mean, we played with each other one time at like SLAM, but it’s going to be live—pure point guard,” said Dybantsa in a statement. “He’s a winner. He can get a bucket when he needs to. So it’s a great pickup for us.”

Wright averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game as a freshman for the Bears last season and is expected to be the one throwing lobs to the high-flying Dybantsa.

